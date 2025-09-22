Kwara United kicked off their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a narrow 4–3 defeat away to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in a pulsating first-leg encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

The Harmony Boys, determined to make a strong push for the group stage this season, showed character despite coming short in a seven-goal thriller that underlined their attacking quality and defensive frailties.

How it unfolded in Kumasi

Kotoko struck first in the 18th minute through Emmanuel Antwi, before John Ahule restored parity in the 34th minute. The Porcupine Warriors regained their lead right on the stroke of half-time via Albert Amoah, but Ahule responded almost instantly, grabbing his brace deep into first-half stoppage time to make it 2–2.

The second half began at a frenetic pace, with Kotoko striking in the 47th minute through Joseph Ablorh, before Amoah converted a 73rd-minute penalty to complete his brace and extend the advantage to 4–2.

Kwara refused to fold, however. Abdulraheem Shola pulled one back with just five minutes left, ensuring the tie remains delicately poised ahead of the return leg in Nigeria.

Coach Sanni: “They were lucky today, but they are coming to meet us at home”

After the game, head coach Tunde Sanni praised his players for their resilience, while insisting the Ghanaians had fortune on their side.

“We didn’t know Asante Kotoko were as good as this, our assertion wasn’t what we met. They were a bit lucky today but are coming to meet us at home in Nigeria.”

Sanni made it clear that Kwara United would be better prepared for the return fixture, with the Baba Yara battle now serving as a warning shot rather than a setback.

The road back to Abeokuta

The return leg comes up on 27 September in Nigeria, and with the tie still very much alive, Kwara will back themselves to overturn the one-goal deficit before their home fans. The aggregate winner will progress into the next qualification phase of the Confederation Cup.

For Kwara, the challenge is as much about tightening defensive lapses as it is about capitalising on their attacking edge. Ahule’s brace and Shola’s late strike prove the firepower is there; the second leg now becomes a test of discipline and composure.

Elsewhere: Abia Warriors let it slip late

The same evening, Abia Warriors failed to make home advantage count as they were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw against Malian outfit Djoliba in Umuahia.

The hosts went ahead through Emeka Obioma in the 21st minute and seemed set to carry a slim lead into the second leg, but Djoliba snatched a crucial away goal in the 88th minute to silence the home crowd.

Abia Warriors must now score away in Bamako next week if they are to stand any chance of progressing.

Both Nigerian sides still hold their destinies in their hands, but while Abia Warriors face the challenge of winning on foreign soil, Kwara United will take confidence in their coach’s rallying cry; the Harmony Boys are determined to make the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, a temporary home, a fortress on 27 September.