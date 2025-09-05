The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico tightened on Thursday as Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, and Mali secured crucial victories to boost their qualification hopes.

Cape Verde, Madagascar, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea also claimed important wins on a dramatic day in the CAF World Cup qualifiers.

With teams battling for the six points available during this international window, the stakes are definitely high with little or no margins for errors.

Every goal counts, every point matters, and Thursday’s results could shape Africa’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tunisia close in on qualification

Tunisia strengthened their grip on Group H with a commanding 3-0 win over Liberia at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi in Rades.

Hazem Mastouri opened the scoring in the 5th minute before second-half goals from Ferjani Sassi and Elias Saad sealed victory for the Carthage Eagles, who now sit on 19 points — seven clear of second-placed Namibia.

Liberia remain third on 10 points, level with Equatorial Guinea, while Namibia can close the gap when they face Malawi on Friday.

Algeria pull away in Group G

In Algiers, Algeria secured a vital 3-1 victory over Botswana to strengthen their hold on Group G.

Mohamed Amoura gave the Desert Foxes the lead in the 33rd minute with a clever header, but Tebogo Kopelang equalized just before halftime.

The second half belonged to Baghdad Bounedjah, who struck twice — in the 71st and 90+7th minutes — lifting Algeria to 18 points, six clear of Mozambique, who have a game in hand, and nine ahead of third-placed Botswana.

Cameroon stay alive, Cape Verde showdown awaits

Cameroon kept their Group D hopes alive with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eswatini at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

An own goal from Gamedze in the 6th minute put the hosts ahead, before Georges-Kévin N’Koudou and Arthur Avom Ebong added two quick goals in the 25th and 28th minutes.

The Indomitable Lions now sit on 15 points, just one behind leaders Cape Verde, who claimed a 2-0 win over Mauritius courtesy of goals from Jovane Cabral and Diney Borges. The two sides meet on Tuesday in Praia in a top-of-the-table clash that could decide the group.

Mali climb into contention in Group I

At the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali kept their World Cup dream alive with a 3-0 win over Comoros.

Dorgeles Nene opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Kamory Doumbia doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 70th, and Lassana Coulibaly sealed the victory six minutes later.

The result moves Mali to 12 points, level with Comoros, and just one point behind second-placed Madagascar, who defeated the Central African Republic 2-0 earlier in the day. Ghana still lead the group on 16 points after a 1-1 draw with Chad.

Equatorial Guinea edge thriller, Libya stun Angola

Elsewhere, Equatorial Guinea staged a brilliant comeback to defeat São Tomé and Príncipe 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at halftime. Iban Salvador and Jose Machin starred in a thrilling turnaround that keeps the Nzalang Nacional in contention for second place in Group H.

In Luanda, Libya stunned Angola with a 1-0 victory, courtesy of Ehab El Maremi’s decisive strike early in the second half.

Wednesday recap: Bouanga hat-trick lifts Gabon

On Wednesday, Denis Bouanga delivered a first-half hat-trick to inspire Gabon to a 4-0 win over Seychelles in Saint Pierre, Mauritius, sending the Panthers to the top of Group F on 18 points.

The Los Angeles FC forward struck in the 4th, 34th, and 38th minutes before substitute Yannis M’Bemba added a late fourth. Gabon now lead Côte d’Ivoire by two points, but the Elephants can reclaim top spot if they beat Burundi on Friday ahead of a potential group decider against Gabon later in the window.

Bouanga also moves top of the qualifiers’ scoring chart with eight goals, ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Thursday’s key results

Tunisia 3–0 Liberia

Algeria 3–1 Botswana

Cameroon 3–0 Eswatini

Mali 3–0 Comoros

Cape Verde 2–0 Mauritius

Madagascar 2–0 Central African Republic

Libya 1–0 Angola

Equatorial Guinea 3–2 São Tomé and Príncipe

Guinea-Bissau 1–1 Sierra Leone

Chad 1–1 Ghana

What’s next

The qualifiers continue on Friday, 5 September, with blockbuster fixtures including:

Senegal vs Sudan (Group B)

Egypt vs Ethiopia (Group A)

Morocco vs Niger (Group E)

Côte d’Ivoire vs Burundi (Group F)

Lesotho vs South Africa (Group C)

Uganda vs Mozambique (Group G)

The action culminates on Saturday, 6 September, when Nigeria host Rwanda in Uyo — a crucial clash that could define the Super Eagles’ path to the 2026 World Cup.