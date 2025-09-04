The road to North America 2026 tightens as African qualifying for the FIFA World Cup resumes with a defining set of fixtures that could decide legacies, rewrite histories, and end dreams.

The format is straightforward: nine group winners book automatic tickets to Canada, Mexico, and the United States, while the four best runners-up will fight through the CAF play-offs for a second chance via the inter-confederation playoffs.

With six points on the line over this window, there is little room for error. Every goal counts, every point matters, and one slip could turn favourites into outsiders. Here’s a breakdown of where the battles stand, group by group, as the race for tickets heats up across Africa.

Group A: Pharaohs in command, Stallions eye late charge

Egypt have set a relentless pace at the summit and can all but seal qualification with another strong window. Burkina Faso remain the only realistic challenger and will back themselves if they can handle business ahead of a potential decider against the Pharaohs.

Below them, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, and Guinea-Bissau are battling for scraps and faint runners-up hopes. Djibouti, bottom with just a point, need something simply to salvage pride.

Fixtures

Sept 4: Guinea-Bissau v Sierra Leone

Sept 5: Djibouti v Burkina Faso; Egypt v Ethiopia

Sept 8: Guinea-Bissau v Djibouti

Sept 9: Burkina Faso v Egypt; Sierra Leone v Ethiopia

Standings

Egypt 18 pts | Burkina Faso 11 | Sierra Leone 8 | Ethiopia 6 | Guinea-Bissau 6 | Djibouti 1

Group B: The heavyweight scrap

The ultimate blockbuster group. DR Congo, Senegal, and Sudan are separated by a single point, setting up a seismic clash when DR Congo meet Senegal again.

Sudan’s resurgence has transformed this into a three-way fight likely to go down to the wire. Togo, South Sudan, and Mauritania may be out of contention but remain dangerous spoilers capable of derailing the favourites.

Fixtures

Sept 5: South Sudan v DR Congo; Mauritania v Togo; Senegal v Sudan

Sept 9: DR Congo v Senegal; Mauritania v South Sudan; Togo v Sudan

Standings

DR Congo 13 pts | Senegal 12 | Sudan 12 | Togo 4 | South Sudan 3 | Mauritania 2

Group C: Bafana leading, but the chase is tight

South Africa hold the advantage but cannot breathe easy. Rwanda, Benin, and Nigeria remain tightly packed in pursuit, with Nigeria’s home clash against Rwanda shaping up as a make-or-break moment.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe have shown flashes but need consistency to mount a late push. For Bafana Bafana, managing their away trip before hosting Nigeria could be the decisive test.

Fixtures

Sept 5: Benin v Zimbabwe; Lesotho v South Africa

Sept 6: Nigeria v Rwanda

Sept 9: Zimbabwe v Rwanda; South Africa v Nigeria; Benin v Lesotho

Standings

South Africa 13 pts | Rwanda 8 | Benin 8 | Nigeria 7 | Lesotho 6 | Zimbabwe 4

Group D: Cape Verde and Cameroon on collision course

Cape Verde’s impressive run faces two critical hurdles: a tricky away fixture in Mauritius and a potential first-place shoot-out against Cameroon in Praia.

The Indomitable Lions, trailing by just a point, are expected to dispatch Eswatini and keep the heat on. Libya and Angola lurk dangerously, waiting for any slip from the leaders.

Fixtures

Sept 4: Angola v Libya; Mauritius v Cabo Verde; Cameroon v Eswatini

Sept 8: Libya v Eswatini

Sept 9: Cabo Verde v Cameroon; Angola v Mauritius

Standings

Cabo Verde 13 pts | Cameroon 12 | Libya 8 | Angola 7 | Mauritius 5 | Eswatini 2

Group E: Morocco marching, but second place wide open

Morocco remain flawless and well on course for North America, but the real drama lies in the battle for second between Tanzania, Zambia, and Niger.

With Eritrea having withdrawn, every result now carries extra weight. Morocco’s back-to-back fixtures — hosting Niger and travelling to Zambia — could not only confirm their ticket but also determine the runners-up race.

Fixtures

Sept 5: Congo v Tanzania; Morocco v Niger

Sept 8: Zambia v Morocco

Sept 9: Tanzania v Niger

Standings

Morocco 15 pts | Tanzania 9 | Zambia 6 | Niger 6 | Congo 0

Group F: Elephants v Panthers — a defining showdown

Côte d’Ivoire’s early grip on the group has been shaken after Gabon thrashed Seychelles 4-0 to leapfrog them. Now, Gabon host the Elephants in what promises to be a defining clash.

Burundi remain mathematically alive, while Kenya and Gambia must win out to revive slim hopes. Seychelles, winless, could still upset the balance by frustrating one of the giants.

Fixtures

Sept 3: Seychelles v Gabon — 0-4

Sept 5: Kenya v Gambia; Côte d’Ivoire v Burundi

Sept 9: Kenya v Seychelles; Gabon v Côte d’Ivoire; Gambia v Burundi

Standings

Gabon 18 pts | Côte d’Ivoire 16 | Burundi 10 | Kenya 6 | Gambia 4 | Seychelles 0

Group G: Desert Foxes under pressure

Algeria have regained control but Mozambique remain within striking distance, while Botswana and Uganda, level on nine points, are dangerous outsiders.

Guinea, on seven, must deliver something special to keep their campaign alive. With Algeria facing Botswana before travelling to Conakry, the leaders know there’s no room for complacency.

Fixtures

Sept 4: Algeria v Botswana

Sept 5: Uganda v Mozambique; Somalia v Guinea

Sept 8: Mozambique v Botswana; Guinea v Algeria; Uganda v Somalia

Standings

Algeria 15 pts | Mozambique 12 | Botswana 9 | Uganda 9 | Guinea 7 | Somalia 1

Group H: Tunisia in control, Namibia chasing

Tunisia have one hand on qualification but must navigate Liberia at home and a testing trip to Equatorial Guinea.

Namibia, four points back, must win against Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe to keep their chances alive. Liberia’s fate depends on upsetting one of the favourites, while Malawi remain capable of wrecking campaigns.

Fixtures

Sept 4: São Tomé and Príncipe v Equatorial Guinea; Tunisia v Liberia

Sept 5: Namibia v Malawi

Sept 8: Equatorial Guinea v Tunisia; Malawi v Liberia

Sept 9: Namibia v São Tomé and Príncipe

Standings

Tunisia 16 pts | Namibia 12 | Liberia 10 | Equatorial Guinea 7 | Malawi 6 | São Tomé and Príncipe 0

Group I: Ghana lead, but the chase is fierce

Ghana top a fiercely competitive group but face a critical test against Mali at home, a match that could reshape the standings.

Comoros, the surprise package, remain just three points off the summit, while Madagascar are still in the mix but cannot afford any slip. The Central African Republic are capable spoilers, and with six points available, expect dramatic twists.

Fixtures

Sept 4: Chad v Ghana; Madagascar v Central African Republic; Mali v Comoros

Sept 7: Central African Republic v Comoros

Sept 8: Madagascar v Chad; Ghana v Mali

Standings

Ghana 15 pts | Comoros 12 | Madagascar 10 | Mali 9 | Central African Republic 5 | Chad 0