Madagascar’s CHAN 2024 squad returned to a hero’s welcome in Antananarivo, greeted by a capital city transformed into a carnival ground and crowned with national honours after their fairytale run to the final.

Despite falling 3–2 to Morocco in Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the Barea; dubbed “the Warriors” at home, were saluted as champions in spirit.

President Andry Rajoelina, decorating the squad at the Presidential Palace, called their run “a victory for all Malagasy people.”

“Today, we are not just celebrating footballers,” the President said.

“We are honouring men who have represented our country with courage, discipline, and passion. They are warriors in every sense of the word.”

A city in celebration

From Ivato International Airport, where the official reception began, the squad were swept into a parade of open-top vehicles. Thousands lined the streets, flags waving in red, white and green, while drummers, dancers, and brass bands filled the avenues.

Digital billboards blazed with the names of the players and head coach Romuald “Rodo” Rakotondrabe, whose tactical discipline and quick-transition football had carried Madagascar to the brink of continental glory.

In the Palace ceremony, the team received decorations, state commendations, cash bonuses and housing packages. Players who also serve in the armed forces were rewarded with promotions; recognition, the President stressed, for lifting national spirits during a difficult period and proof of Madagascar’s commitment to invest further in football.

A campaign that stirred the continent

The celebrations capped a journey that captured Africa’s imagination. After reaching the semi-finals on debut in 2023, Madagascar went one step further this year, navigating knockout pressure before bowing only to a late strike from Morocco’s top scorer, Oussama Lamlaoui, in the final. The margin was narrow, the impact immense.

For head coach Rakotondrabe, the scenes at home underscored the human stakes beyond football.

“Football means everything to the people of Madagascar. Our country is going through a very rough time, but the game gives our people hope, joy, and a sense of unity. That is why we play with all our heart, because it is bigger than us, it is for the nation,” he said.

Captain Tony Randriamanampisoa echoed the sentiment.

“We came to CHAN to fight for our flag, and we gave everything. To reach the final was a dream for us, and the love we have seen today proves that this journey was bigger than football. It was about giving hope to our people. This is only the beginning for Madagascar,” he told CAFOnline after the final.

Beyond the fireworks

Inside the Palace, the President linked the squad’s achievement to a wider national project: strengthening youth pathways, coaching education, and facilities so that the CHAN momentum translates into sustainable growth.

“They are warriors in every sense of the word,” he repeated, framing the run as both a sporting breakthrough and a civic lesson.

READ ALSO: Morocco clinch historic third CHAN title after dramatic win over Madagascar

Senior players pledged to give back, promising to tour schools and community pitches in the weeks ahead. The federation, in turn, will stage thank-you matches across the regions, extending the celebrations and turning silver into something golden in memory.

Champions in the public imagination

As night fell, Antananarivo stayed alive with song and dance. Makeshift stages rose in neighbourhood squares, where traditional rhythms blended with brass music and spontaneous circles of movement. For the people, this was not simply about finishing second; it was about rewriting the ceiling of Malagasy football.

Madagascar may not have lifted the trophy in Nairobi. But from the airport welcome to the presidential salute, the message was unmistakable: they returned as champions in the eyes of their people.

And for Rakotondrabe, the task is clear; harness the emotion, keep the core of the team together, inject new blood, and strengthen the domestic league so that finals stop feeling like fairy tales and start feeling like milestones.

“It is for the nation,” he had said. After this week’s scenes, few in Madagascar would disagree.