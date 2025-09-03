Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line, effective Thursday, to mark the project’s second anniversary.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, as I look back on how far we have come, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude. In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident. Trains now run every ten minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier.”

The governor added that the anniversary fare reduction is aimed at encouraging more Lagos residents to experience the Blue Line, which he described as a system built to serve the people efficiently.

“Our journey is far from over. Step by step, we are creating the Lagos we all desire, building a city where moving around is easier, safer, and faster,” he said.

Scaling up

In June, Governor Sanwo-Olu unveiled three new sets of coaches for the Blue Line at the National Arts Theatre Station. Imported from China by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in partnership with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), each set consists of four cars, designed to expand the line’s capacity and improve journey times.

The governor acknowledged federal support from President Bola Tinubu, noting that it facilitated the purchase of additional rolling stock.

“This expansion, backed financially by the Federal Government, is a testament to the effectiveness of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He stated that the additional coaches are expected to improve reliability, reduce travel times, and allow trains to arrive at stations every 10 minutes during peak periods.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also confirmed that a new set of larger trains will soon be delivered to the Red Line, which connects Agbado in Ogun State to Ebute Metta in Lagos Mainland, to accommodate higher passenger traffic. Construction on the second phase of the Blue Line, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is ongoing, with stations and tracks already taking shape.

Impact on commuters

Since its official launch on 4 September 2023, the Blue Line has transported nearly five million passengers, according to Mr Sanwo-Olu.

In August 2024, LAMATA increased daily trips from 54 to 72, cutting travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from 30 minutes to 18 minutes. Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of LAMATA, said the new schedule allows a train to arrive every 18 minutes and announced a 25 percent fare discount for off-peak travel between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

She added that updated timetables are available on LAMATA’s website, social media channels, and at stations.

“The new schedule is expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders, and lower transportation costs,” Mrs Akinajo said.