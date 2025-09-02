The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has honoured two outstanding performers from the 2024/25 season with cash awards of N2 million each.

Nasarawa United striker Anas Yusuf, who netted 18 goals to finish as the league’s top scorer, received the award alongside Daniel Ogunmodede, head coach of Remo Stars, who guided his side to a historic first NPFL title.

Remo Stars clinched the championship with 71 points, becoming the first privately-owned club from the South-West since 2000 to lift the league trophy.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau, represented by Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi, commended the NPFL board for its progress.

“The league is improving week in and week out. Every day, I receive not less than 20 invitations from clubs abroad. Instead of castigating our league, let us support and rally around it because the growth is obvious. The NFF fully supports what the NPFL board is doing,” Mr Sanusi stated.

NPFL Chairperson Gbenga Elegbeleye reaffirmed the league’s commitment to raising standards despite challenges.

“We continue to work around the teething issues that could disrupt the smooth running of the league. Over the last three years, we’ve been able to start and finish the season as scheduled. This consistency has built confidence from the private sector, which is now willing to work with us. Our dream is to raise the quality and standard of the NPFL, ultimately increasing revenue for clubs and organisers,” Mr Elegbeleye said.

Award recipient Anas Yusuf expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a motivation to aim higher.

“I’m happy to be recognised by the NPFL. This award motivates me to push harder, and I hope to surpass my goal-scoring record from last season hopefully score more than 20 goals,” he said.