Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare from Belgian club Genk, making him the latest Super Eagles player to join the Premier League.

Two more internationals, Christantus Uche and Samuel Chukwueze, are also expected to complete moves to England before the transfer window shuts.

Arokodare joins Wolves on long-term deal

Arokodare has signed a four-year contract with Wolves, with the option of an extra year. The 24-year-old arrives after a brilliant season in Belgium, where he finished as the league’s top scorer with 21 goals.

In total, he scored 23 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Genk during the 2024/25 campaign. He had already made five appearances this season, scoring against Standard Liege last month.

The powerful forward began his professional career in Latvia with Valmiera, where he netted 22 goals in 34 matches. He later played in Germany with Cologne and in France with Amiens before moving to Belgium.

Uche is on the verge of a Palace move

Meanwhile, Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche is close to joining Crystal Palace. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano wrote on X:

“Christantus Uche, in London to sign at Crystal Palace today as the deal is now verbally agreed. Getafe expect all formal steps to be respected on Monday to sell Uche.”

The 22-year-old has already opened his La Liga account this season, after scoring four times in 33 appearances last term.

Chukwueze set for Fulham switch

Winger Samuel Chukwueze is also expected to finalise his move from AC Milan to Fulham. According to The Times, the 26-year-old is in London for his medical, with the deal expected to cost around €25 million including bonuses.

He will link up with fellow Nigerians Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey at Craven Cottage. Chukwueze was a standout at Villarreal, helping them win the Europa League in 2021, but struggled to make the same impact at Milan, scoring eight goals in 69 appearances.

A strong Nigerian presence in England

With Arokodare already unveiled at Wolves and Uche and Chukwueze close to sealing their moves, this transfer window could mark another strong wave of Nigerian talent in the Premier League. It continues a legacy that began with pioneers like Efan Ekoku and has since been carried on by legends such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Mikel Obi.