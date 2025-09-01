The Lagos Swimming team made a big splash by sweeping medals on the opening day of the Swimming event.

Team Lagos claimed seven gold and one silver medal, adding to the medal haul at the ongoing 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

In the Girls’ event, the exceptional female swimmers claimed four medals in 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke, and 4×100m Medley Relay.

The male swimmers added 3 gold and 1 silver medals in 200m Individual Medley, 100m Backstroke, 4×100m Freestyle Relay and 50m Freestyle, respectively, making it a total of eight medals.

Meanwhile, Lagos gymnasts scaled the medals table up with a total of 4 medals -1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals in Boy’s Artistic Event.

The Lagos male and female footballers also continue their quest, thrashing the host state, Delta, with 1- 0 and 2 – 0 respectively at the St. Patrick’s College Field, Asaba.

In weightlifting, Team Lagos still maintained their championship to clinch 2 silver and 1 bronze medal in the 55kg category.

Speaking at the venue of the event, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu stated that “the impressive results we are seeing here today are the support of our sports-loving Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Team Lagos is expected to continue its winning streak in other sports”.

“We are proud of our swimmers, and we know they will represent Nigeria very well and expect more wins in the coming events. We are confident that Team Lagos will make its mark on the games.”

He added that Lagos is always noted for excellence, and it will be a spectacular event for everyone.

This outstanding performance is a testament to the state’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting excellence in sports, he noted.