A police operative has been confirmed dead in Ebonyi State when a police team clashed with officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a mining site in Amaeze, a community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairperson of Ivo Local Government Area, Emmanuel Ajah, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Ajah said the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Ivo Division briefed him about the “tragic confrontation” between the two security agencies.

“I was informed by the DPO that there was a clash involving the police and civil defence officers in Amaeze Community, and unfortunately, one police officer lost his life in the process,” he said.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, also confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said the police team had gone to a quarry facility in the area at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday to arrest some suspects named in a petition.

The spokesperson narrated that on arrival, the suspects submitted themselves to the police after operatives properly identified themselves in the presence of army personnel and NSCDC operatives providing security at the site.

He said the army personnel on ground allowed the process to proceed without objection.

Mr Ukandu alleged that the situation escalated when the NSCDC team leader allegedly ordered his men to block the police vehicle, insisting that the suspects would not be taken away.

He further alleged that despite pleas from the suspects themselves, who expressed readiness to follow the police, the NSCDC officers resisted.

The spokesperson said that the situation took a new twist when an NSCDC officer attempted to seize a rifle from one of the police operatives.

He narrated that during the ensuing struggle, the firearm discharged, and killed a police officer.

The victim, he said, was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead.

The spokesperson said the NSCDC officer involved has since been arrested, while an investigation into the incident had commenced.

“The Ebonyi State Command reiterates that no individual has the authority to obstruct the Nigeria Police Force in the lawful discharge of its constitutional mandate,” Mr Ukandu said.

The police spokesperson did not mention the name of the slain operative and that of the arrested NSCDC official.