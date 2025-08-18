The police command in Akwa Ibom State has said it foiled a kidnap attempt and arrested two suspects who tried to kidnap a man.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operatives of the command received a distress call from a concerned citizen about the kidnapping along Factory Road, Afia Nsit, Eket Local Government Area of the state on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m.

She said the rescued victim explained that he was about to drive into his home when four men attempted to force their way into his vehicle.

“The commotion and prompt arrival of the joint team caused the assailants to flee the scene.

“A pursuit was initiated, leading to the arrest of two suspects: a resident of Oyoku, Urue-Offong/Oruko LGA, and a resident of Udung-Uko LGA.

“Following the arrest, operatives conducted a further search in an uncompleted building in a nearby bush, where they recovered a sack bag containing a significant cache of weapons and other items,” Ms John said.

She added that items recovered include one AK-47 rifle with 15 rounds of ammunition and three magazines, one assault rifle with 52 rounds of ammunition and three magazines.

Others were one pump-action shotgun with six live cartridges, one Redmi 14C phone, a head warmer, charms, and a pair of black rubber sandals.

The police spokesperson said that the command would intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The police in Akwa Ibom have made a series of arrests lately in an impressive crackdown on criminal gangs, including cultists and kidnappers, in the oil-rich state.

The police said on 5 August that they arrested five suspected cultists, rapists, and armed robbers in the state.

The suspects were identified as Richard Udo, Hope Anietie, Joseph Ibongidi, Christian Johnny, and Joseph Joseph.

According to the police, the suspects are believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident at a guest house in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

(NAN)