Uganda’s home-based Cranes kept their CHAN 2024 hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Guinea at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday.

Goals from Reagan Mpande, Allan Okello, and late substitute Ahimbisibwe secured all three points for coach Morley Byekwaso’s side.

The hosts made six changes from their opening defeat to Algeria, including goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa replacing Denis Kiggundu.

Guinea started brighter, forcing Mutakubwa into an early save from Cabinet Kouayate’s header, while Drame went close with another.

Uganda settled into the game and took the lead on the half-hour mark when Mpande headed in from a clever set-piece move.

Okello then caused more problems for Guinea and got his reward in the second half, calmly scoring from the penalty spot after VAR confirmed a foul on him.

Guinea pushed for a comeback, but their best effort from Bashir Bangoura missed the target.

Ahimbisibwe sealed the win in added time to spark big celebrations in Kampala.

Uganda now face Niger next, while Guinea will take on South Africa.

In the other Group C tie, South Africa held group leaders Algeria to a 1-1 draw.

Abdennour Belhocini put Algeria ahead in the 28th minute, but Thabiso Kutumela levelled just before half-time to earn Molefi Ntseki’s team a valuable point in their opening match.

With Algeria on four points, Uganda and Guinea tied on three after two matches, and South Africa on one with a game in hand, Group C remains wide open for more twists and turns.