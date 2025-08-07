Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu, has been nominated for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Women’s Team Coach of the Year award.

This is a historic moment for Nigerian football and a proud achievement for Madugu, who led the Super Falcons to success at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the official Ballon d’Or page.

Madugu’s name now stands among the best coaches in women’s football around the world.

He joins top names Dutch football manager Sarina Wiegman, USA’s Emma Hayes, former Canada coach Bev Priestman, and Sonia Bompastor on the shortlist for the 2025 Women’s Team Coach of the Year.

At 61 years old, he has brought calmness and unity to the Super Falcons team.

Under his leadership, the team played with purpose and strength, reclaiming their crown as African champions for the 10th time — a record in women’s football on the continent.

In Morocco, the Falcons defeated top teams like South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia — the same sides that had ended Nigeria’s title run in the previous edition.

The victory showed not just their talent but also the smart tactics and team spirit that Madugu brought to the team.

Nigeria’s Ballon d’Or journey grows

Madugu’s nomination continues a positive trend for Nigeria at the Ballon d’Or. In 2023, Victor Osimhen made history by finishing in the top 10 for the men’s award — the highest ever by a Nigerian male footballer.

That same year, he was also named Africa’s best male player.

Also, forward Ademola Lookman made headlines when he scored a hat-trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final — the first player to ever do so.

That performance earned him a place among the best players in Europe and reminded the world of Nigeria’s football power.

Now, Madugu’s nomination shows that it’s not just Nigerian players being noticed — but also the coaches.

“Not just on the pitch, we’re winning on the touchline too 🧠✨

Congratulations to our head coach, Justin Madugu, on his Ballon d’Or nomination for Coach of the Year!

History made for Nigeria 🇳🇬

#SoarSuperFalcons | #BallonDor2025” the Super Falcons wrote on their X Page after Thursday’s announcement.

Madugu’s work behind the scenes, building a strong and focused team, is being recognised on the global stage.

A win already

Even if he doesn’t win the final award, Madugu’s nomination alone is a huge win.

It’s a sign that African coaches can compete at the top level and be respected for their work.

It also proves that the Super Falcons are not just winning trophies — they’re also earning respect and attention from all over the world.