Arunma Oteh, former vice president and treasurer of the World Bank, has described Making It Big, the memoir of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, as a brutally honest and essential account of entrepreneurship in a developing country.

In her advance praise for the book, Ms Oteh highlights a striking admission by Mr Otedola: his acknowledgment of a personal weakness at a critical point in his career.

“When a very successful person openly tells you their weaknesses, you know you are reading an honest account,” Ms Oteh wrote in the blurb. “Femi tells us a frank story of how he stopped being chief executive and transitioned to being an entrepreneur to save his business empire.”

The excerpt, which Mr Otedola shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, underscores one of the central revelations of Making It Big — that the billionaire had to relinquish the CEO role in his own company to ensure its survival.

For a man widely admired for his business acumen and resilience, the confession signals not failure, but an evolution in leadership and self-awareness.

It also sets the tone for a memoir that goes beyond glossy success stories to explore the uncomfortable but critical intersections between business, politics, and personal growth.

Ms Oteh, a former director general of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission, added: “This book contains a lot of hard truths we all know, but are hardly discussed in public, such as the delicate relationship between business and politics. This is one of the most important books you will ever read on entrepreneurship in a developing country.”

Femi Otedola, 61, is one of Africa’s most prominent businessmen. He is the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and a former Chairman of Forte Oil. His investments span energy, finance, shipping, and real estate.

Over the years, Mr Otedola has become one of Africa’s most recognisable tycoons — both for his wealth and for the influence he commands in business and philanthropy.

His much-anticipated memoir, Making It Big: The Story of Femi Otedola, is set to be released this month.

According to early promotional material, the book traces his rise through Nigeria’s volatile business landscape, his challenges during economic and political upheavals, and the lessons learned along the way.

Already, Making It Big is drawing attention for its candour and the high-profile figures endorsing it.

Ms Oteh’s comments add to the growing anticipation, positioning the memoir as more than a personal success story — but a rare window into the true costs, choices, and compromises behind building and sustaining business empires in emerging markets.