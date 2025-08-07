Fresh off their historic President Federation Cup triumph, Kwara United have secured a $35,000 shirt sponsorship deal with online crypto-based betting platform BC.GAME: a major financial boost ahead of their return to continental football.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side unveiled the one-year deal, worth over ₦50 million, during their official jersey presentation for the 2025/26 season on Wednesday.

“We are excited to unveil our new jersey for the 2025/26 NPFL season, with BC. Game as our official shirt sponsor in a $35,000 one-season deal,” the club announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Link on (X)

Landmark deal for Club without recent sponsors

The agreement marks a significant commercial milestone for the Harmony Boys, who have operated without a shirt sponsor in recent seasons. The BC.GAME partnership signals renewed ambition, coming just as the club prepares to fly Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Cup glory sparks new era

Kwara United’s sponsorship announcement comes on the heels of their maiden major title win at the 2025 President Federation Cup, where they defeated second-tier Abakaliki FC 4–3 on penalties in a dramatic final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Despite finishing a disappointing 14th in the NPFL last season (with 50 points from 38 matches), the Ilorin-based side redeemed their campaign with the cup run and earned a spot in Africa’s second-tier club competition.

Their success was richly rewarded. Each player and official received ₦5 million and a plot of land at the Kwara Smart City, a gesture from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in appreciation of the team’s historic feat.

Continental dreams back on

Kwara United will learn their preliminary round opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup this Saturday, when the draw takes place in Tanzania. Their last taste of continental football came in 2022, where they were eliminated before the group stage.

This time, with silverware in the cabinet, financial backing secured, and continental football on the horizon, Kwara United are looking to rewrite their story; not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.