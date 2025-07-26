The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has boiled down to one last fight.

On Saturday, 26 July, under the lights of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the host nation Morocco will square off against nine-time African champions Nigeria in a blockbuster final.

Saturday’s final pitches ambition against legacy, and rising force against proven pedigree.

This is more than a rematch of the 2022 semi-final, where Morocco edged Nigeria 5–4 on penalties after a 1–1 draw.

That result three years ago sent shockwaves across the continent. It was a collision of eras; and for one side, the chance to define theirs.

Back for more: Morocco’s rise has been no accident

This will be Morocco’s second straight final, and it didn’t happen by chance. Since launching a national Women’s Football Strategy in 2020, the Atlas Lionesses have been transformed from footnotes to finalists.

Before 2022, Morocco had only featured in two WAFCON tournaments (1998 and 2000), managing just a single win and conceding 22 goals. Fast forward to now, and they are on the cusp of a historic title; one that would rewrite everything about their place in African football.

Their route to the final in Rabat has been passionate, emotional, and full of grit:

2–2 vs Zambia in their opener, coming from behind twice.

4–2 win over DR Congo, with Ghizlane Chebbak netting a hat trick.

1–0 win over Senegal to top Group A.

3–1 dispatch of Mali in the quarters.

And finally, a nervy 4–2 penalty shootout victory over Ghana after a one-all draw after extra-time, where goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi came up huge.

Morocco have now scored 11 goals, but have conceded in every game; six goals in five matches. They are thrilling going forward but vulnerable at the back.

The Moroccan dream has caught fire in Rabat. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak, playmaker Fatima Tagnaout, speedster Sanaa Mssoudy, and finisher Ibtissam Jraidi have become household names.

For fans who filled the Olympic Stadium to capacity in every game, this isn’t just football. It’s redemption, and perhaps, revolution.

The last time Morocco lifted a continental trophy was at AFCON 1976. Their men’s semifinal run at Qatar 2022 proved that the Atlas Lions could fight with the world’s best. Now, their women want a title of their own.

The Benchmark: Nigeria’s unrelenting grip on greatness

Standing in their way is Nigeria, the most successful women’s team in African history; and one that has never lost a WAFCON final. Nine appearances. Nine titles.

Their journey at this 2024 edition has been measured, controlled, and commanding.

Topped Group B with seven points (3–0 vs Tunisia, 1–0 vs Botswana, 0–0 vs Algeria).

Hammered Zambia 5–0 in the quarter-finals, in what was expected to be a tight clash.

Survived South Africa’s physicality and mindset to clinch a 2–1 win in the semis.

This Nigerian side isn’t just dominant; it’s deeply balanced.

They’ve conceded just once; a penalty against South Africa. In contrast, they’ve scored 11 goals through eight different players. No other team has such depth.

At the heart of their engine is Rasheedat Ajibade, the 25-year-old former Atletico Madrid star, wearing the armband and carrying the mission.

She has already claimed three Woman of the Match awards, scored a key goal, and led with unmatched composure.

At 18, she won her first WAFCON in 2018. Now, she leads the hunt for title number ten.

thenff.com “We know pedigree and past achievements mean little in a match of this nature, but records also serve to encourage and inspire people and groups to go all out when it matters most,” Ajibade told

Coach Justin Madugu has built a side that fuses experience with next-gen spark.

The defensive unit: Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Ashleigh Plumptre, has been the tournament’s most stable. In goal, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nearly flawless.

The team has done all this with limited involvement from superstar Asisat Oshoala, who has played just 110 minutes and scored once. But, even at half throttle, she remains a trump card Nigeria can deploy if needed.

Then there’s the impact of newcomers like Esther Okoronkwo, who leads the assist chart with four assists in five games. The bench strength of this side is a warning shot to any opponent: Nigeria doesn’t just bring stars; they bring waves.

thenff.com ahead of Saturday’s final. “As I said before the tournament, we will always assess the opposition first and then determine what tactics would suit us better and serve our purpose. We have done these in our previous five games and we will do the same in the final.” Madugu toldahead of Saturday’s final.

One final, two legacies at stake

The 2022 heartbreak in Rabat still lingers for the Super Falcons. They had two players sent off and still pushed Morocco to penalties in front of a raucous home crowd. That night, Morocco announced themselves.

But this is not a semi-final. This is a final. Nigeria have never lost one.

For Morocco, this is the culmination of a generational effort; a dream that has grown from nothing into a nation’s heartbeat.

For Nigeria, this is about finishing what they started; Mission X, a 10th title that would stretch their dominance to levels unseen in world football.

Morocco have the crowd. Nigeria have the crown. But only one can write history.

Rabat is ready, are you?