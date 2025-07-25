When the Olympic Stadium in Rabat hosts the final of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 on Saturday, 26 July, it won’t just be Nigeria and Morocco vying for continental glory.

On the sidelines, but firmly in command, Namibian referee Antsino Twanyanyukwa will write her own chapter of African football history.

CAF has officially appointed Antsino to take charge of the high-stakes final, making her the first Namibian ever to officiate a WAFCON final.

The 35-year-old has emerged as one of the standout referees of the tournament, earning widespread respect for her calm authority, tactical awareness, and match-day consistency.

“I didn’t expect this at all; I’m still in shock. But with God, all things are possible,” Antsino told cafonline.

“WAFCON is a major competition, and expectations are high. We have to go in with the mindset that the whole continent is watching and give our absolute best. Personally, I believe I have the talent and the potential. They’ve seen what I can do, and now it’s my opportunity to prove it; to show it on the pitch.”

A crew built for the moment

She won’t walk alone. CAF has named an elite, all-women officiating crew for the final, another powerful signal of its deepening commitment to the women’s game.

Joining Antsino on the pitch will be:

Alice Umutesi (Rwanda) as Assistant Referee 1, Tabara Mbodji (Senegal) as Assistant Referee 2; Both assistants have earned praise during the tournament for their sharp decision-making, positioning, and composure under pressure.

In the VAR booth, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga, a true pioneer in global football officiating, will serve as Video Assistant Referee. Mukansanga made headlines as the first woman to officiate at the men’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022 and has officiated at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups and the Olympic Games. She brings experience and gravitas to the team.

She is supported by: Letticia Viana (Eswatini) as AVAR 1, Diana Chikotesha (Zambia) as AVAR 2. Together, they form one of the most experienced all-female officiating crews ever assembled for a WAFCON final.

Performance over politics

CAF’s Head of Refereeing, Desire Noumandiez Doue, emphasised that this appointment wasn’t symbolic; it was earned.

“Their appointment was informed by their consistent quality and performance,” said Ms Doue.

“It is the result of their hard work, both in training and in the matches they’ve officiated, as well as their overall readiness.”

CAF’s Technical and Refereeing Committee had closely monitored Antsino’s development over the past three years. Her most recent outings at WAFCON 2024, where she impressed with her fitness, poise, and control of tense matches, sealed the decision.

“Antsino, for instance, has demonstrated all the qualities we look for. We’ve been monitoring her closely for the past three years, and she has done incredibly well. At the rate she is going, she’s certainly a potential candidate for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Ms Doue added.

“We know that a final is never just another match. That’s why we invest in preparing our referees, not just tactically, but mentally as well. We emphasise confidence, focus, and the understanding that they are carrying the hopes of all of us on that pitch. We remind them: go out there and give it your very best.”

Legacy beyond the final

For Antsino, who began her officiating journey in Windhoek’s local leagues, the magnitude of this moment transcends personal achievement. It is about representation, legacy, and inspiring the next wave.

“I know everyone will be happy for me now, because in Namibia, support comes naturally,” she said.

“I believe this moment will inspire many. To the young ones out there: work hard, stay disciplined, and always pray. Stay focused, and nothing will stop you from achieving your goals.”

CAF’s long-term vision for Women in Football

The all-women officiating crew for Saturday’s final is a product of CAF’s sustained efforts to develop and spotlight African women referees on the biggest stages. Since 2020, CAF has invested in specialised camps, elite refereeing panels, and continental exchange programs; all geared toward building a robust female officiating pool capable of holding its own on the global scene.

From Mukansanga at AFCON to Antsino at WAFCON, the message is clear: performance earns the spotlight, and African women are ready for it.

One continent, two dreams

As Nigeria and Morocco lock horns in what promises to be a fiery finale in Rabat, all eyes will also be on the officiating; not out of doubt, but out of pride.

Because on Saturday night, African women won’t just play for the crown; they’ll officiate it.