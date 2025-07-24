In a proud and inspiring moment, Tosin Adarabioyo has been honoured with a special and prestigious African Illustrious Award by My Media Africa.

This recognition follows his historic achievement as the first Nigerian to win the new FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea Football Club.

The ‘Award of Excellence and special recognition as the first Nigeria to win the club world cup’ symbolises what is possible when talent, discipline, and opportunity come together.

Adarabioyo was present at the Lekki office of the award organisers to receive the award in person on Wednesday and for him it was more than an accolade but a celebration of heritage, excellence, and global impact.

“I am very proud to have received this award and it will go down in history. Happy that I played a great part in winning the trophy and I will strive to do more in writing my name in Illustrious ways to attract an award like this” the former Man City defender said.

Interestingly, becoming a world champion is a remarkable milestone, and Tosin’s role in Chelsea’s victory, where he played four games and scored one goal has secured his place in football history.

His achievement is not only personal but a moment of pride for Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.

The Africa Illustrious Award is a revered honour bestowed upon Africans making significant contributions across the world in sports, business, innovation, leadership, technology, and arts powered by My Media Africa, a Pan-African media company committed to promoting and celebrating the African story and excellence globally.

Tosin’s journey stands as a powerful message to young Africans everywhere: greatness is possible and success knows no boundaries.

His story is a reminder that with focus and commitment, Africans can rise and shine on any stage.

Adarabioyo is in Lagos as part of his off-season holidays.