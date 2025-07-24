The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced its longlist for the 2025 edition, which features 11 exceptional works of prose fiction.

The literary body announced on Wednesday via its Facebook page.

“We’re proud to unveil the 2025 Longlist for the Nigeria Prize for Literature celebration of powerful stories, unforgettable characters, and the literary brilliance that defines our heritage,” the statement reads.

The initiative, widely regarded as Africa’s most prestigious literary award, aims to promote Nigerian literature and celebrate literary excellence.

The longlisted books include: An Unusual Grief by Yewande Omotoso, Fine Dreams by Linda Masi, Leave My Bones in Saskatoon by Michael Afenfia, New York and My Village by Uwem Akpan, PETRICHOR, and The Scent of a New Beginning by Ayo Oyeku.

Others are Sanya by Oyin Olugbile.

Others are The Middle Daughter by Chika Unigwe, The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma, This Motherless Land by Nikki May, Water Baby by Chioma Okereke and When We Were Fireflies by Abubakar Ibrahim.

Nigeria Prize for Literature

The prize, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), comes with a cash award of $100,000 for the winning author.

The prize rotates annually across four genres: prose fiction, drama, poetry and children’s literature.

Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, a professor of English and chairperson of the advisory board, said that the 11 shortlisted books were selected from 252 submissions, the highest since inception.

“In sifting through the 252 submissions, the judges have selected 11 books and unveiled narratives that embody the standards of literary excellence. These books are windows into diverse worlds, each brimming with depths, emotion and craftsmanship,” she said.

“As we move from this long list to the finalists and ultimately the winner, the journey promises to be one of profound emotional resonance with each page of each work drawing us closer to a deserving champion. The 2025 edition will surely celebrate the power of storytelling at its finest.”

Notably, two past winners, Chika Unigwe and Abubakar Ibrahim, are also on the long list. Saeedat Aliyu of the Department of English and Linguistics Studies, Kwara State University, chairs the 2025 panel of judges.

The winner will be announced at a grand award night in October, marking the anniversary of NLNG’s first LNG export in 1999. Past winners in the Prose Fiction category include Kaine Agary (Yellow Yellow, 2008), Chika Unigwe (On Black Sisters’ Street, 2012), Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (Season of Crimson Blossoms, 2016), and Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia (The Son of the House, 2021).