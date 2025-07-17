The Nigerian football fraternity is once again in mourning following the death of revered indigenous coach and ex-international, Monday Sinclair, who passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday.

News of Sinclair’s passing was confirmed by former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside, who played under him at Sharks FC.

He shared the announcement on FUBS, a WhatsApp platform for former Nigerian athletes and administrators, and also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the man he described as his football father.

“Our daddy is gone. What a man. He signed me to play for the Sharks. Gave me my first match against Niger Tornadoes of Minna,” Peterside wrote.

“The first day he saw me come to train with Sharks, he said, ‘My friend, are you a boxer?’ He said I was built like Tyson. From that day I found me a football father. I became very close to him and his family, with Puppa K as a very close brother.”

Respected figure

Coach Sinclair was widely respected for his football acumen, tactical intelligence, and commitment to grassroots development. His playing days spanned the 1960s, but his coaching legacy extended far beyond.

He coached several top-tier Nigerian clubs, including Sharks FC, Rangers International, Heartland, Bayelsa United, Udoji United, and Niger Tornadoes, among others. He also managed the Nzalang Nacional, the national team of Equatorial Guinea.

In 1997, Sinclair was briefly appointed interim coach of the Super Eagles, taking charge of friendlies in Tunisia and Zambia following the exit of Frenchman Philippe Troussier.

Beyond the sidelines, Sinclair was one of the few Nigerian coaches to document his experiences in books, using his stories to inspire younger coaches and players.

Earlier this year, Arise News visited the octogenarian at his home.

There, a visibly moved Sinclair shared his hope of being reunited with departed football greats in the afterlife:

“There are also other footballers who really played for this country and for great nations. So when I die, I will meet them over there,” he said.

His wife, overwhelmed by the surprise visit, recalled how their home served as a haven for young footballers in the 1980s and ’90s.

“Philly D, Taribo West, Idah Peterside—some of them don die. They were small boys. We used to go to their houses and carry them, train them. I’m very grateful,” she said, offering prayers for the Arise News team and organisers of a testimonial match held in Sinclair’s honour last month at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Condolences

In a moving condolence message, Perekeme Odon, national secretary of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, captured the coach’s legacy:

“Elder Sinclair was not only a renowned coach and mentor but a man of deep integrity and humility. From Sharks FC to the Super Eagles, he dedicated his life to nurturing talents and building the spirit of the game with grace and distinction,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Sinclair’s death comes in the midst of a worrying pattern of losses within the Nigerian sports community.

In recent months, several notable ex-athletes and coaches—including Peter Rufai, Christian Chukwu and others—have passed away or fallen seriously ill, prompting urgent conversations around the welfare of retired sports professionals.

