‎President Bola Tinubu has credited his rise to the presidency to the blessings of the late Awujale of Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Adetona, and Nigerians.

‎

‎Mr Tinubu spoke on Sunday during the eight-day fidau prayer for the late monarch at Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun.

‎The president paid heartfelt tributes celebrating Oba Adetona’s impactful reign, leadership and enduring legacy.

‎

‎”Today marks a very great day in the history of Nigeria and particular history of the Yoruba race.

‎

‎”I thank God Almighty that I stand before you as the president of Nigeria.

“Our history would not have been completed if I failed the last election.

‎

‎”I was successful because of your support and the blessing of the late Awujale.

‎

‎”I came to him and he blessed me and he said you will win that election and you will win another one.

” Today, he’s no more,” an emotional president said.

‎

‎Mr Tinubu described Adetona as a revered ruler who brought dignity and pride to both Ijebu land and the Yoruba nation.

‎

‎He recalled the monarch’s unwavering support during the pro-democracy June 12 struggle.

‎

‎The president urged Nigerians to uphold his legacy by fostering unity, peace and national cohesion.

‎

‎Earlier, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun described Oba Adetona as more than a monarch but a mentor and moral compass to the nation.

‎”Under Oba Adetona’s leadership, Ijebu land witnessed unprecedented leadership.

”Kabiyesi upheld the dignity of Ijebu culture and upheld the dignity of the Yoruba race; his reign brought prestige to our land,” he said.

‎

‎Mr Tinubu was joined at the fidau prayers by governors, ministers and senior officials led by the chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara.

(NAN)

