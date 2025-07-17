The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with the family and friends, as well as his proteges and the Nigeria football fraternity in general, over the death on Wednesday evening of former Nigeria international player and one-time Coach of the Super Eagles, Monday Sinclair.

Widely-known as ‘Professor’ for his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the beautiful game, Sinclair played for the senior national team of Nigeria a few years after independence, and several years later, became an oak in the teaching of the game at the grassroots level.

“We mourn deeply with the immediate family, friends and relatives of ‘Professor’ Monday Sinclair over his demise. It is yet another sad day in Nigeria football. Our prayer is that God will stop the tap of grief and sorrow in our football and in the larger society.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant the late Sinclair eternal rest and also grant those loved ones he has left behind, including the coaching fraternity, the fortitude to bear the big loss,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on Thursday morning.

Reputed for his flair for discovering new blood who possess the ability, vision and determination to excel, and for imbuing his teams with the free-flowing pattern, Sinclair was an exemplary miner, nurturer and transformer of talents, and contributed immensely to the growth of the football career of a number of former players of the Super Eagles, particularly the late goalkeeper Peter Rufai, defender Taribo West and striker Finidi George.

In 1997, following the departure of Frenchman Philippe Troussier (The White Witchdoctor) after Nigeria’s qualification for the 1998 FIFA World Cup finals, then Nigeria Football Association appointed Monday Sinclair as interim Head Coach of the Super Eagles.

At domestic level, Sinclair coached a number of clubs, most notably Sharks of Port Harcourt with distinction, and his legacy of hard work, unique teaching pedagogy, class and charisma will endure for decades to come.

