At half-time, Nigeria held a flattering 2-0 lead over Tunisia in their WAFCON Group B opener at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

The Super Falcons had the advantage on the scoreboard but hadn’t fully clicked; control was patchy, fluidity lacking. Asisat Oshoala, though on the scoresheet, seemed out of rhythm and remained in the dressing room for the second half.

In her place came Esther Okoronkwo; a quiet substitution that changed everything.

In just 45 minutes, the 27-year-old lit up the left flank with a performance bursting with energy, precision, and intelligence. Okoronkwo was a constant menace: powerful and mobile, she dragged Tunisian defenders out of shape, drew fouls, opened up passing lanes, and capped her evening with a pinpoint assist for Chinwendu Ihezuo’s goal in the 84th minute; Nigeria’s third of the night.

This is what it looks like to truly make an entrance.

She may not have scored, but she gave the Nigerian attack its edge.

“It doesn’t matter where I start — what matters is the impact I have on the game,” she said in the mixed zone afterwards, beaming through a drenched jersey, eyes still gleaming with adrenaline.

From her first touch, Okoronkwo brought clarity and tempo. She dropped into pockets to link play, kept things simple in possession, and gave the team much-needed composure in the final third.

Her movement created time and space for others; most notably in the 84th minute when she tore down the left flank and squared for Chinwendu Ihezuo, who applied a crisp finish.

“That’s what I expect from her,” said head coach Justin Madugu in the post-match press conference. “She doesn’t need to score to be important. She reads the game well, anticipates the right movements, and creates opportunities.”

The stats backed up her influence: 24 touches, 88% pass accuracy, three fouls won, two big chances created, and one assist; all in just one half. In stark contrast to Oshoala’s more static display, Okoronkwo brought dynamism and a fresh sense of purpose.

Super Falcons veteran Ngozi Okobi summed it up best:

“What I like about Esther is her adaptability. She can play as a 9, out wide, or behind the striker. She never complains, she just works hard; and every time she comes on, she makes a difference.”

That difference was recognised with the Player of the Match award; a rare but deserved accolade for a substitute.

Watching from the stands, former Nigeria captain Desire Oparanozie was unreserved in her praise:

“She changed the game. When she came on, we went from a scattered front three to a unit. She drops deep, drives at defenders, creates space. She didn’t even need to score to be the standout performer.”

As a former centre-forward herself, Oparanozie highlighted Okoronkwo’s intelligent off-the-ball movement:

“Her runs between the lines caused problems. She dragged defenders out of position, which gave Ijamilusi and Ihezuo the room to operate. That kind of movement doesn’t always show on TV — but on the pitch, it’s everything.”

With showings like this, Esther Okoronkwo may soon force a reshuffle in Nigeria’s attacking hierarchy. And if she keeps starting on the bench, it may just be because no one in African women’s football knows how to come off it better.

