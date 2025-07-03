Nigeria is united in grief following the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, affectionately known as “Dodo Mayana.”

The 61-year-old football icon passed away in the early hours of Thursday in Lagos after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy that has prompted a wave of heartfelt tributes from across the country and beyond.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed deep sorrow at the news, calling Rufai’s passing a “profound loss to the global football community.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and the Nigerian football community. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Peter Rufai’s remarkable contributions to the beautiful game will always be remembered, and he will be sorely missed,” Atiku wrote on X.

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa also shared an emotional tribute on social media.

“Can’t believe I’m typing this — a post to bid farewell to a true giant of Nigerian football, Peter Rufai. Your heroic reflexes and unwavering presence between the posts brought us moments of pride on the world stage.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“May your spirit continue to inspire future generations of Super Eagles… Fly high, DODOMAYANA — the nation mourns a hero.”

John Dosu, a younger brother to Joseph Dosu, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, revealed that Rufai gave him his first coaching opportunity, saying, “You taught me so many things. I’m grateful to you, Legend.”

In an official statement, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” by Rufai’s passing.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi described the news as perplexing, revealing the federation was unaware of his illness.

“We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigerian football family,” Mr Sanusi said.

Clubs including Remo Stars, Rangers International, Enyimba, Sporting Lagos and Kano Pillars also paid glowing tributes. “Though he never wore our colours, his legendary performances for the Super Eagles inspired generations across the nation,” Rangers posted on their official handle.

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, also wrote: “Peter Rufai was one of Nigeria’s greatest sportsmen… A part of Nigerian football history has died today.”

Illustrious career

Peter Rufai made his international debut in 1981 and played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments (1994 and 1998), as well as three Africa Cup of Nations finals, winning gold in 1994.

At club level, he had successful spells in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, but remained most adored for his exploits with Stationery Stores and the Super Eagles.

His influence extended beyond his playing days, as he committed his post-retirement years to youth development through his Staruf Football Academy in Lagos and served at one time as coordinator of the Nigeria U23 team.

Rufai’s passing on the same day as the reported death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has made 3 July a day of deep loss for global football.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

