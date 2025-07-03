Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has officially launched the Climate-Smart Agribusiness Empowerment Scheme, a N100 million initiative designed to transform agricultural practices among smallholder farmers across Katsina State. The flag-off ceremony was held jointly with the partners, the African Union development agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

The comprehensive programme received N63.75 million in funding from NEPAD and N36.25 million from the Katsina State Government, demonstrating a strong commitment to agricultural transformation and climate resilience. Governor Radda described the scheme as a milestone in Katsina’s journey toward inclusive agricultural development, emphasising the state’s commitment to moving farmers from subsistence to commercial production.

“This is not just a routine empowerment programme—it is a deliberate investment in our people, in our economy, and in our future,” the Governor stated. “We want our farmers to move from subsistence to commercial production using smarter, climate-resilient approaches,” he added.

The governor issued a direct challenge to extension workers and stakeholders, urging them to ensure proper utilization of the materials and training provided under the programme. “Our extension agents must follow up closely. Monitoring and evaluation will be key to assessing the real impact of this initiative. Let us work together to make sure these resources are not wasted,” he emphasised.

National Coordinator of AUDA-NEPAD in Nigeria, Salisu Jabiru Tsauri, described the Katsina launch as a strategic alignment between national priorities and continental agricultural goals. “This scheme is not just another intervention—it is a gateway to achieving Agenda 2063 of the African Union,” Mr Tsauri declared.

“We are bringing access to inputs, improved seeds, modern farming tools, and most importantly, knowledge and market linkages,” he stressed. He commended Katsina State’s agricultural investments, highlighting the construction and repair of critical dams, procurement of over 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer for the 2025 farming season, and distribution of thousands of solar-powered irrigation pumps.

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Maryam Sodangi, highlighted the long-term vision behind the initiative. “This empowerment scheme reflects our commitment to building climate-resilient farming systems. It’s about laying the foundation for food security in the face of environmental changes,” she explained.

The initiative will provide farmers with access to improved seeds, modern farming tools, technical knowledge, and market linkages, directly enhancing food security and boosting incomes at the grassroots level. The event was attended by top government officials, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya Daura, members of the Katsina State Executive Council, extension workers, and hundreds of farmers across the state.

