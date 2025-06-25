Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has officially completed a move to Paris FC, sealing a three-year contract that will keep him at the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side until 2028.

The move marks a new chapter in the 29-year-old’s professional career following an emotional six-year spell with FC Nantes.

Simon confirmed his departure from Nantes earlier this week via his official X account, posting a heartfelt message alongside a 75-second farewell video showcasing his finest moments in the club’s iconic yellow and green colours.

“Six seasons giving everything with my heart,” Simon wrote in French.

“Sprints, crosses, goosebumps and memories engraved forever. Thank you, FC Nantes, thank you, Beaujoire. I leave with pride and a piece of this club in my heart.”

Simon joined Nantes in 2019 on loan from Spanish side Levante, before making the switch permanent in 2020. He quickly became a fan favourite at the Stade de la Beaujoire, registering 201 appearances, scoring 37 goals, and providing 42 assists in all competitions.

His time at the club was filled with high points, including back-to-back Coupe de France final appearances in 2022 and 2023.

He played a key role in Nantes’ Coupe de France triumph in 2022, as they edged OGC Nice to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Beyond silverware, Simon was a consistent performer and a vital figure in helping the club retain their Ligue 1 status over several challenging campaigns.

Simon also had a standout 2024/25 season, notching eight goals and ten assists to help guide Nantes to a 13th-place finish — a comfortable six points above the relegation zone.

His switch to Paris FC comes at a pivotal moment for the capital club, who are preparing for their first-ever Ligue 1 campaign in 46 years.

With his pace, experience and flair, Simon is expected to be a major asset as they aim to establish themselves in the French topflight.

The transfer, reportedly worth €7 million, was finalised after Simon passed his medical in Paris on Tuesday.

The club officially unveiled Simon on Wednesday, hoping to fight for honours in the top flight.

“Moses was a priority for us and he has shown a real interest in our project despite a lot of demand (from other clubs),” Paris FC’s sporting director Francois Ferracci said.

For Nantes, Simon’s departure brings an end to a remarkable era.

His loyalty, professionalism, and consistency made him not just a key player but a symbol of the club’s resilience in recent years.

At Paris FC, he now takes on a fresh challenge—one that will see him play a leading role in the club’s historic return to top-tier football.

