Excitement is building across the continent as the Professional Fighters League (PFL) prepares to kick off its inaugural PFL Africa season with a landmark event in Cape Town.

Ahead of the historic night, two of Africa’s standout MMA athletes, Juliet Ukah of Nigeria and Ceileigh Niedermayr of South Africa, squared off in an open workout at Champions Academy RDC Gym in Kinshasa, Congo.

The public training session, held before an eager crowd of fans and media, gave a preview of the action expected when both women clash in a Showcase Strawweight bout at PFL Cape Town on Saturday, 19 July, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest.

Ukah, a rising star representing one of the continent’s top MMA nations, expressed her pride in being part of the event.

“I’m very happy to be on the first PFL Africa card, and my fight with Ceileigh is going to be an exciting one. We’re going to be representing the two biggest MMA nations in Africa, and we want to help put African MMA in the global spotlight.”

Confident in her skillset, she added:

“Compared to her, I think I’m the more experienced fighter and the better striker, so I’m comfortable wherever the fight goes. I expect to get the finish, but I don’t mind going to a third round if needed.

Ceileigh, let’s bring out the best in each other and show the world how well African women can fight!”

Niedermayr, equally poised and determined, emphasised the significance of their upcoming bout.

“It’s truly an honour to be part of the first-ever women’s fight in PFL Africa. This fight camp isn’t just about preparing for my next opponent — it’s a reflection of my lifelong dedication to martial arts. I’m always pushing myself to grow, to evolve, and to become the best fighter I can be.”

🇨🇩 Energy was high in Kinshasa! PFL Africa stars Juliet Ukah 🇳🇬 and Ceileigh Niedermayr 🇿🇦 threw down at an open workout at Champions Academy RDC Gym ahead of their Showcase Strawweight bout at #PFLCapeTown. 📍 Don’t miss the debut of @PFLAfrica — July 19th in Cape Town! pic.twitter.com/BWXgSz6Vga — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 25, 2025



With her trademark confidence, she added:

“On fight night, I’m bringing a new level of Smiley Savagery to the SmartCage. I have a lot of respect for Juliet as a fighter, and I welcome the chance to test myself against her, but I don’t think she’s ever faced anyone like me. I’m expecting an exciting, high-level battle — and I’m ready for it.”

Spotlight on Cape Town

PFL Cape Town will open the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament, featuring first-round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions.

The night will also include five major bouts under the PFL Champions Series, headlined by a Middleweight World Championship clash between undefeated American titleholder Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) and Dutch contender Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3).

The Cape Town event reflects the PFL’s global ambitions. Known as one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the world, the Professional Fighters League is the only major MMA organisation that uses a true sports-season format, where fighters must win to advance.

With successful leagues already in place across multiple continents, PFL Africa is the newest addition to its international expansion strategy.

Backed by major investors and broadcast in over 190 countries, the league brings elite production, high-stakes competition, and world-class talent to a fast-growing African fanbase.

Tickets for PFL Cape Town are already on sale.

The action starts at 4:30 P.M. SAST / 10:30 A.M. EST with PFL Africa Tournament bouts, followed by the PFL Champions Series starting at 8:30 P.M. SAST / 2:30 PM EST.

A US broadcast partner for the event will be announced soon.

