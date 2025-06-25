With Bayern Munich and Flamengo, having already sealed qualification earlier, two more groups wrapped up their third and final group-stage matches at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, with Benfica and Chelsea securing their places in the knockout rounds.

Benfica hold off Bayern barrage to top Group

Despite relentless pressure from Bayern Munich for nearly 100 minutes, Benfica held firm to secure a hard-fought 1–0 victory and finish top of their group with 7 points.

A 13th-minute strike from Andreas Schjelderup was all the Portuguese side needed, as they executed a disciplined defensive display against a dominant Bayern side.

The German champions controlled a massive 73% of possession and fired 13 shots, four of which were on target. However, they couldn’t break through Benfica’s compact defence. The Portuguese side had seven shots, also with four on target, but made theirs count.

Boca held to frustrating draw by resilient Auckland City

Argentinian giants Boca Juniors couldn’t find a way past Auckland City, despite unleashing an astonishing 41 shots, 10 of them on target.

Their only goal came courtesy of an own goal by Auckland’s Nathan Garrow in the 26th minute. Ironically, it was also Garrow’s defensive heroics that helped the New Zealand side cling to a 1–1 draw.

Auckland’s Christian Thomas Gray erased the deficit with a composed finish, one of just three shots attempted by the underdogs, two of which were on target. The result denied Boca a crucial win, capping a frustrating night in front of goal.

Delap opens Chelsea account as Blues cruise Past Tunis

Chelsea comfortably booked their place in the next round with a clinical display against Tunis, taking a 2–0 lead into halftime and maintaining it to full-time.

Both goals came in quick succession around first-half stoppage time, with the second being particularly notable; Liam Delap opened his Chelsea account just weeks after completing a £30 million move from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea were so dominant that Tunis ended the match with more offsides (3) than shots (2) and failed to register a single attempt on target.

Flamengo rally to deny LAFC first win

LAFC were minutes away from their first-ever Club World Cup win, but Flamengo had other plans.

Dénis Bouanga gave the MLS side a late lead in the 84th minute, following a cagey game in which Flamengo squandered several clear chances.

But just two minutes later, Wallace Yan leveled the tie with a stunning solo effort, breezing past three defenders before smashing home the equaliser to make it 1–1.

The result was enough to see Flamengo top the group and book a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. LAFC, meanwhile, exit the tournament bottom of the group, still in search of a win that’ll never come at this edition, with time up.

Up next at the Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs. Fluminense

FC Internazionale Milano vs. CA River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. CF Monterrey

As the final group matches unfold, the stage is being set for a thrilling knockout phase featuring some of the world’s biggest clubs.

