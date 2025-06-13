The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the list of match officials for the upcoming CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024, with Nigeria’s Yemisi Akintoye standing tall among the 46 selected referees, assistant referees, and VAR officials.
Scheduled to take place from 5 to 26 July, the tournament will showcase not only Africa’s best female football talent but also its top tier officiating crew, featuring an all time high number of officials; surpassing the 40 deployed during the 2022 edition.
Among the standout appointments is Ms Akintoye, who continues to rise through the ranks in African refereeing.
Her selection as one of only 18 centre referees affirms her growing reputation on the continent and marks a proud moment for Nigerian officiating.
Known for her sharp decision-making and composure under pressure, Akintoye’s inclusion is a reward for her consistency and high-level performances both locally and internationally.
A total of 46 Referees, Assistant Referees and Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be part of the prestigious continental finals with Africa’s top female officials chosen for the tournament.
There will be 18 Referees, 18 Assistant Referees and 10 VAR operators from 30 different countries on the continent, with hosts Morocco (5) supplying the greatest number.
That includes Bouchra Karboubi, who officiated at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 and the Paris Olympic Games.
Salima Mukansanga, who was in charge of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 final, is among the accredited VAR officials.
CAF WOMEN’S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS, MOROCCO 2024 MATCH OFFICIALS
REFEREES
1 Twanyanyukwa Antsino – Namibia
2 Bouchra Karboubi – Morocco
3 Aline Umutoni – Rwanda
4 Amedome Vincentia – Togo
5 Ganouati Dorsaf – Tunisia
6 Ghada Mehat – Algeria
7 Akissi Konan Natacha Gerardine – Côte d’Ivoire
8 Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt
9 Shamirah Nabadda – Uganda
10 Akhona Makalima – South Africa
11 Samassa Yacine – Mauritania
12 Suavis Iratunga Burundi
13 Sadir Sabah – Morocco
14 Josephine Wanjiku – Kenya
15 Aline Guimbang Etong – Cameroon
16 Eunice Akintoye Yemisi – Nigeria
17 Awa alphonsine O. Ilboudo – Burkina Faso
18 Aminata Fullah – Sierra Leone
ASSISTANT REFEREES
1 Diana Chikotesha – Zambia
2 Fathia Jermoumi – Morocco
3 Alice Umutesi – Rwanda
4 Yekini Nafissatou Shitou – Benin
5 Afine Houda – Tunisia
6 Ouahab Asma – Feriel Algeria
7 Tabara Mbodji – Senegal
8 Yara Atef – Egypt
9 Kourouma Mahawa – Guinea
10 Atezambong Fomo Carine – Cameroon
11 Mariem Chedad – Mauritania
12 Fides Bangourabona – Burundi
13 Ishsane Nouajli – Morocco
14 Sakina Hamidou Alfa – Niger
15 Fanta Idrissa Kone – Mali
16 Kanjinga Mireille – DRC
17 Nancy Kasitu – Zambia
18 Hannah Lydia Moses – Liberia
VIDEO ASSISTANT REFEREES
1 Maria Rivet – Morocco
2 Letticia Viana – Eswatini
3 Salima Rhadia Mukansanga – Rwanda
4 Lahlou Benbraham – Algeria
5 Abdalaziz Yasir Ahmed – Sudan
6 Babacar Sarr – Mauritania
7 Ghislain Pierre Atcho – Gabon
8 Daniel Lareya – Ghana
9 Abdulrazg Ahmed – Libya
10 Haggag Hossam – Egypt
The inclusion of Akintoye; in a competition that doubles as a global showcase for African referees, reaffirms Nigeria’s place at the heart of football excellence on the continent, not only in playing talent but also in officiating.
Further announcements are expected in the lead-up to the tournament, including match appointments and officiating workshops. But for now, Akintoye’s call up is a moment of pride; both for her career and for Nigerian football at large.
