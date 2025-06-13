The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced the list of match officials for the upcoming CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024, with Nigeria’s Yemisi Akintoye standing tall among the 46 selected referees, assistant referees, and VAR officials.

Scheduled to take place from 5 to 26 July, the tournament will showcase not only Africa’s best female football talent but also its top tier officiating crew, featuring an all time high number of officials; surpassing the 40 deployed during the 2022 edition.

Among the standout appointments is Ms Akintoye, who continues to rise through the ranks in African refereeing.

Her selection as one of only 18 centre referees affirms her growing reputation on the continent and marks a proud moment for Nigerian officiating.

Known for her sharp decision-making and composure under pressure, Akintoye’s inclusion is a reward for her consistency and high-level performances both locally and internationally.

A total of 46 Referees, Assistant Referees and Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be part of the prestigious continental finals with Africa’s top female officials chosen for the tournament.

There will be 18 Referees, 18 Assistant Referees and 10 VAR operators from 30 different countries on the continent, with hosts Morocco (5) supplying the greatest number.

That includes Bouchra Karboubi, who officiated at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 and the Paris Olympic Games.

Salima Mukansanga, who was in charge of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 final, is among the accredited VAR officials.

CAF WOMEN’S AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS, MOROCCO 2024 MATCH OFFICIALS

REFEREES

1 Twanyanyukwa Antsino – Namibia

2 Bouchra Karboubi – Morocco

3 Aline Umutoni – Rwanda

4 Amedome Vincentia – Togo

5 Ganouati Dorsaf – Tunisia

6 Ghada Mehat – Algeria

7 Akissi Konan Natacha Gerardine – Côte d’Ivoire

8 Shahenda Saad Ali Elmaghrabi – Egypt

9 Shamirah Nabadda – Uganda

10 Akhona Makalima – South Africa

11 Samassa Yacine – Mauritania

12 Suavis Iratunga Burundi

13 Sadir Sabah – Morocco

14 Josephine Wanjiku – Kenya

15 Aline Guimbang Etong – Cameroon

16 Eunice Akintoye Yemisi – Nigeria

17 Awa alphonsine O. Ilboudo – Burkina Faso

18 Aminata Fullah – Sierra Leone

ASSISTANT REFEREES

1 Diana Chikotesha – Zambia

2 Fathia Jermoumi – Morocco

3 Alice Umutesi – Rwanda

4 Yekini Nafissatou Shitou – Benin

5 Afine Houda – Tunisia

6 Ouahab Asma – Feriel Algeria

7 Tabara Mbodji – Senegal

8 Yara Atef – Egypt

9 Kourouma Mahawa – Guinea

10 Atezambong Fomo Carine – Cameroon

11 Mariem Chedad – Mauritania

12 Fides Bangourabona – Burundi

13 Ishsane Nouajli – Morocco

14 Sakina Hamidou Alfa – Niger

15 Fanta Idrissa Kone – Mali

16 Kanjinga Mireille – DRC

17 Nancy Kasitu – Zambia

18 Hannah Lydia Moses – Liberia

VIDEO ASSISTANT REFEREES

1 Maria Rivet – Morocco

2 Letticia Viana – Eswatini

3 Salima Rhadia Mukansanga – Rwanda

4 Lahlou Benbraham – Algeria

5 Abdalaziz Yasir Ahmed – Sudan

6 Babacar Sarr – Mauritania

7 Ghislain Pierre Atcho – Gabon

8 Daniel Lareya – Ghana

9 Abdulrazg Ahmed – Libya

10 Haggag Hossam – Egypt

The inclusion of Akintoye; in a competition that doubles as a global showcase for African referees, reaffirms Nigeria’s place at the heart of football excellence on the continent, not only in playing talent but also in officiating.

Further announcements are expected in the lead-up to the tournament, including match appointments and officiating workshops. But for now, Akintoye’s call up is a moment of pride; both for her career and for Nigerian football at large.

