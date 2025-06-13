The Wife of the late journalist, Bagauda Kaltho, has praised President Bola Tinubu for the posthumous national honour conferred on the deceased journalist.

Mr Kaltho was an investigative journalist who paid the ultimate price in the struggle for Nigeria’s democracy.

While commemorating Democracy Day on 12 June, President Tinubu conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on the late journalist.

The president also honoured other democratic activists and journalists who laboured for democracy.

In a statement signed by the wife of the late journalist, Martha Kaltho, she said this national honour is a “powerful reminder that the sacrifices of those who speak truth to power are never forgotten.”

She expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, saying her family recalled the renaming of the Lagos State press centre in 1999 to ‘Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre’ by the president when he was governor of Lagos State.

“These actions will remain engraved in our hearts,” Mrs Kaltho said.

“My husband disappeared sometime between late 1996 and early 1997 in line of duty. This national honor is not only a validation of my husband’s unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and the defence of democratic ideals, but also a powerful reminder that the sacrifices of those who speak truth to power are never forgotten.”

She said although her husband paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, the president’s gesture restores a measure of justice to his memory and reminds us all of the enduring value of courageous journalism.

“Also, with this honour, all lingering negative speculations surrounding his death have been effectively laid to rest, and those who once peddled falsehoods have been silenced. For me, this is the greatest source of joy, knowing that truth has finally prevailed and his legacy has been vindicated.”

“I thank all those too numerous to mention who have stood by us all through the trying periods till now. May this honour inspire a new generation of journalists to remain fearless in their pursuit of truth, even in the face of adversity,” she said.

President Tinubu also conferred the national honour on other Nigerians who fought for the country’s democracy, including the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi.

Mr Olorunyomi, a veteran journalist, was one of those who used journalistic tools to demand Nigeria’s return to democracy during the Sani Abacha dictatorship. He was attacked by security agencies and assaulted alongside his wife, Ladi. He and the family had to seek exile abroad.

Other awardees who played major roles to fight military dictatorship and were honoured by President Tinubu include Olatunji Dare (CON), Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Matthew Kukah (CON), Shehu Sani (CON), Uba Sani (CON), Femi Falana (CON), Kunle Ajibade (OON), Shafideen Amuwo (CON), and Luke Aghanenu (OON).

Others are Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), former information minister Labaran Maku (OON), Tunji Alausa (CON), Nick Dazang (OON), Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Felix Morka (CON), Ledum Mitee (CON), Olawale Osun (CON), Amos Akingba (CON), Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Bayo Williams (CON), Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Ame Ebute (CFR).

