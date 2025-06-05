Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, will face one of their stiffest challenges yet when the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup kicks off in Morocco later this year.

The draw, held on Wednesday, 4 June, at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, has placed the Flamingos in Group D, a formidable pool featuring 2012 champions France, eight-time participants Canada, and Oceania debutants Samoa.

This year’s edition marks a milestone in global football: the first U-17 Women’s World Cup ever to be held on African soil.

All matches will take place in Morocco’s capital, Rabat, from 17 October to 8 November.

Group D overview: A collision of histories and hopes

France return for their fourth appearance, carrying the pedigree of past champions. Winners in 2012, the Europeans remain a force to reckon with in youth tournaments and will be aiming to add another title to their cabinet.

Canada, making their eighth appearance, are seasoned veterans at this level. Their best outing came in 2018 when they narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish. Expect the North Americans to come with a mix of physicality and tactical organisation.

Samoa enters as one of the tournament’s four debutants, having sealed qualification through a triumphant run at the 2024 OFC U-16 Women’s Championship. While they may appear as underdogs, their presence adds a wildcard element to the group.

Nigeria, the African giants, are making their seventh appearance, having only missed the 2018 edition. Historically one of the continent’s most consistent teams, the Flamingos had struggled to get past the quarter-final stage until 2022, when they broke new ground.

Flamingos’ road to Morocco

Nigeria’s qualification campaign was a dominant affair. The team convincingly defeated Algeria and South Africa during the CAF qualifiers, showcasing their quality and intent.

Their most notable achievement came in India 2022, where they finally broke the quarterfinal jinx by beating the USA on penalties after a 1–1 draw. That result propelled them to the semi-finals and ultimately a third-place finish, their best-ever performance at the tournament.

Now, with momentum behind them and a talented new crop of players, the Flamingos will aim to go even further in Morocco.

Tournament format & full group breakdown

This year also introduces a new expanded 24-team format, a move designed to foster global competition and inclusiveness. The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16.

Here’s how the groups line up below:

Group A: Brazil, Costa Rica, Italy, Morocco (Hosts)

Group B: Cameroon, Korea DPR (Holders), Mexico, Netherlands

Group C: China PR, Ecuador, Norway, USA

Group D: Canada, France, Nigeria, Samoa

Group E: Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Korea Republic, Spain

Group F: Japan, New Zealand, Paraguay, Zambia

Eyes on the top prize

For Nigeria and coach Bankole Olowookere’s side, the challenge is steep but not unfamiliar. With rising confidence and experience from recent international exposure, the Flamingos will look to build on their breakthrough, navigate a tough group, and once again establish themselves as a world force in women’s youth football.

As Morocco prepares to host the world, all eyes will be on the Flamingos to see whether they can take flight and write the next historic chapter.

