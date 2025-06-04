Streaming media, Netflix, has increased its subscription fees across all plans in Nigeria, marking its first price hike in 2025 and the third since 2024.

According to the plans and pricing page of the streaming platform, the Premium Plan that allows multiple devices and users now costs N8,500 from N7,000 per month, which accounts for a 21.43 per cent jump.

Moreso, other subscription tiers were also affected for the monthly plan, as the Standard Plan rose from N5,500 to N6,500, 18.18 per cent, while the Basic Plan increased by 14.29 per cent, from N3,500 to N4,000. Also, the Mobile Plan moved from N2,200 to N2,500, reflecting a 13.64 per cent rise.

In 2024, Netflix increased its subscription prices twice within a span of three months first in April, then again in July.

At the time, the American-owned streaming platform attributed the hikes to a global pricing strategy designed to boost revenue and support its expanding content portfolio.

According to Netflix, the pricing adjustment aligns with its global strategy to fund new content and enhance user experience. The company stated that: “As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements.

“Which in turn helps drive the positive flywheel of additional investment to further improve and grow our service.” the streaming giant noted in a prior statement to investors,” the company noted.

Although, neither high taxes nor inflation was mentioned in the latest price hike, Netflix acknowledged that its pricing model takes into account “local market” changes, which suggest recent hikes in local taxes and the country’s inflation.

The move follows similar price increases by other digital and entertainment giants in Nigeria including Google, Spotify, DSTV and GOtv, who had earlier cited high taxes and inflation for their actions. Similarly, Apple Music also planned to follow the suit by increasing its pricing strategy by July 2025.

