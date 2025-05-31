Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League final tonight in Munich.

For all their past glories and global talent pools, neither club will field a Nigerian player—despite rich histories shaped in part by ex Super Eagles greats.

For PSG, names like Godwin Okpara and the dazzling Jay-Jay Okocha evoke memories of past flair and grit.

Meanwhile, Inter fans will remember Taribo West’s defensive steel, Kanu Nwankwo’s brief but impactful stint, and Joel Obi’s time in the midfield.

But on this historic night in Munich, those connections to Nigerian football will be felt only from the sidelines.

Still, fans are expecting a thrilling match.

PSG are chasing their first Champions League title, while Inter hope to bounce back from recent disappointments and win their first European crown since 2010.

A final with high stakes

For PSG, this match is a chance to finally win the Champions League after years of trying.

Under coach Luis Enrique, the French club has enjoyed a successful season, winning both the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France.

A victory tonight would complete a rare treble—three major trophies in one season.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are looking to turn their season around. They missed out on every domestic trophy this year, losing the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia to AC Milan.

In Serie A, they fell just short of the title, finishing one point behind Napoli. A win tonight would not only end their 15-year wait for a European title but also help erase the memory of last season’s final loss to Manchester City.

How they got here

Both teams have had tough paths to the final.

PSG started slowly in the group stage but improved as the tournament went on. A 4–2 comeback win over Manchester City in the round of 16 showed their strength.

They went on to beat Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, knocking out three top English clubs.

Inter Milan also had a challenging road. After surviving a tough group, they defeated Feyenoord, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

Their semifinal against Barcelona was a dramatic 7–6 win on aggregate, settled in extra time.

Team News: No major absences

Both coaches will be happy to have nearly full squads available.

For Inter, key players like Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard have recovered from recent injuries.

Only Joaquin Correa, who isn’t registered in the Champions League squad, will miss out.

PSG will be without Presnel Kimpembe, who is recovering from foot surgery. But aside from him, the rest of the squad is fit and ready.

Probable lineups

PSG (4-3-3):

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Achraf Hakimi; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué.

Inter Milan (3-5-2):

Yann Sommer; Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Benjamin Pavard; Federico Dimarco, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Denzel Dumfries; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

Key Matchup: Dumfries vs. Kvaratskhelia

One of the decisive duels could take place on the flanks. Inter’s Denzel Dumfries has been a revelation this season, contributing nine goals and five assists across all competitions.

His powerful runs and pinpoint deliveries wreaked havoc against Barcelona, where he provided two critical assists.

He’ll face off against PSG’s new attacking force, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose creativity and trickery have been vital in the French side’s European resurgence. This one-on-one battle could tilt the game in either direction.

Referee and officials

The match will be officiated by Istvan Kovacs from Romania. He will be supported by assistant referees Mihai Marica and Ferencz Tunyogi, with Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus from Portugal as the fourth official. VAR will be led by Dennis Higler of the Netherlands.

Final thoughts

Although PSG are considered the favourites by many, Inter Milan have shown that they can compete with the best.

They came close to beating Manchester City in the 2023 final and have proven themselves again this season with wins over top teams like Bayern and Barcelona.

Tonight, Inter will be determined to finish what they started two years ago. PSG, meanwhile, will be desperate to finally get their hands on the trophy they’ve chased for so long.

With two strong teams, world-class players, and everything on the line, fans around the world can expect a Champions League final to remember.

Kickoff: 8p.m.

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

