Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn into Group F of the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, where they will face Colombia, Norway, and Saudi Arabia.

The draw, conducted in Santiago sets the stage for the 24-nation tournament scheduled to run from 27 September to 19 October across four host cities: Santiago, Rancagua, Talca, and Valparaíso.

The Flying Eagles, Africa’s most experienced team at this level with 14 prior appearances, will be aiming for a deep run in the competition as they seek to build on their legacy, which includes two previous finals appearances.

Coach reacts

Reacting to the draw, Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu expressed confidence in Nigeria’s prospects but emphasised the importance of thorough preparation.

“My thoughts about the draw are positive. It’s very good that Nigeria is one of the countries participating in the World Cup proper,” he said.

Coach Aliyu stated that the team’s performance at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt provided valuable insights, particularly in identifying areas needing reinforcement.

“We will fortify the team in all departments before the World Cup, particularly in attack, by bringing in players who will be more clinical in front of goal—these players can be from within Nigeria or those playing abroad; so long you are good to fit in and you are eligible agewise—where you are coming from is irrelevant,” he explained.

He noted that the Flying Eagles will continue to focus on a high-possession style of play while improving their ability to convert chances and defend effectively.

“We are going to prepare a team that can play with higher possession and intensity, transform possession into goals, and defend effectively,” Aliyu added.

Addressing perceptions of Group F’s difficulty, the coach emphasised that tournament success hinges more on preparation than on the relative strength of opponents.

“I have said it times without number that there’s nothing like group of death or a weaker group, but it’s the level of preparation of each team that matters,” he stated.

The Flying Eagles are expected to participate in the WAFU Invitational Tournament in Ghana in June as part of their preparations.

Coach Aliyu said the team is keen to commence early preparations for the World Cup, pending approval from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“As part of the preparation, we have WAFU invitational tournament in Ghana sometime in June and we are going to participate in it. After that, we intend to commence preparation for the World Cup early enough—though subject to NFF’s approval,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aliyu expressed hope that his side will surpass previous achievements on the world stage.

“Winning the trophy is the main target,” he stated, while also calling on Nigerians to continue supporting the team. “We want our people to believe in this team and continue to support us, especially now that we’re going to represent Nigeria on the world stage.”

Continental representation

Nigeria will be joined by three other African nations at the tournament: South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco.

South Africa, newly crowned U-20 AFCON champions, have been drawn in Group E alongside France, the United States, and New Caledonia—one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

Egypt, placed in Group A, will take on hosts Chile, Japan, and New Zealand. The Pharaohs will be looking to make an early impact, particularly in their opening match against a motivated Chilean side.

Morocco faces a formidable challenge in Group C, where they will meet Brazil, Mexico, and Spain. The North African side will rely on the defensive strength and attacking verve that propelled them to the U-20 AFCON final in Cairo earlier this year.

Tournament format

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 will feature six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 16.

GROUP STAGE DRAW – FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP CHILE 2025

Group A: Chile, Egypt, Japan, New Zealand

Group B: Korea Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Ukraine

Group C: Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain

Group D: Argentina, Australia, Cuba, Italy

Group E: France, New Caledonia, South Africa, USA

Group F: Colombia, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia

