Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of diseases or conditions that affect the structure and function of the heart. It involves any disorder that prevents the heart from working properly.

This encompasses a range of disorders of the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, and valve diseases.

Heart disease is on the rise both globally and in Nigeria. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

A report by the World Heart Federation also shows that one in every four Nigerians is at risk of developing coronary heart disease.

Prevalence

Medical experts have described heart disease as a rapidly growing silent killer and one of the leading health threats in the country.

A report by the Global Heart Journal estimated that about 30.9 per cent of Nigerian adults are hypertensive, with regional variations ranging from 24.7 per cent in the North-west to 33.3 per cent in the South-east.

According to the executive director of the Nigerian Heart Federation, Kingsley Akinroye, the commonest cause of sudden death now is heart.

Mr Akinroye, alongside other experts, has indicated reasons why cardiovascular disease is on the rise in the country.

This report highlights some of these reasons.

Poor diet

Poor dietary habits are a leading driver of the rising cases of heart diseases, according to several health professionals.

With increasing urbanisation, more Nigerians are consuming processed foods high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Traditional diets rich in vegetables and grains are being replaced by fast food and sugary beverages.

Mr Akinroye said this shift contributes to obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. These conditions, he said, put immense strain on the cardiovascular system, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other complications.

Mr Akinroye also stated that citizens must also priortise reducing salt intake even in homemade food as a few studies have shown high levels of salt consumption even in homemade foods.

Physical Inactivity

Health experts have also described the sedentary lifestyles of citizens as another risk factor.

Sedentary lifestyles are becoming more common, especially in cities where people sit for long hours at work or in traffic and rely heavily on cars or motorcycles instead of walking.

Recreational physical activity is limited for many due to lack of awareness, infrastructure, like parks or gyms, or time.

The World Heart Federation study found that among adolescents, 62.6 per cent are insufficiently active. Among adults, the prevelance of obesity is at least 28.9 per cent.

This inactivity, experts said contributes to weight gain, poor circulation, and a higher risk of developing hypertension, diabetes, and, ultimately, cardiovascular disease.

Limited access to healthcare

According to the Chief Interventional Cardiologist at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Olurotimi Badero, limited access to healthcare and the poor state of the healthcare system are contributing factors.

Mr Badero said the system is currently struggling to tackle CVD as only a few hospitals are equipped to handle complex cardiac procedures.

Across the country, only about 13 health centres are equipped to perform heart surgery.

Mr Badero said the lack of investment in specialist care at scale is also a major hurdle.

“While some developed countries have made significant progress in reducing CVD through public health initiatives, Nigeria is still working towards establishing such a system,” he said.

A result of the limited health centres is limited access for citizens seeking care, which is worsened by the high cost of such services.

Many Nigerians cannot afford or access regular check-ups, medications, or specialised care. This has led to late diagnosis of heart-related problems, inadequate treatment and a higher risk of complications and death.

Smoking and alcohol use

Cigarette smoking and rising tobacco use are other driving factors for increased heart diseases. These directly damage blood vessels and the heart.

According to health experts, alcohol intake raises blood pressure and weakens heart muscles.

Excessive alcohol consumption over several years can lead to alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a condition where alcohol directly damages and weakens the heart muscle. The condition may improve if the person stops drinking.

Together, these habits contribute significantly to the growing burden of cardiovascular disease.

Chronic health issues

Constant exposure to economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and social pressures can lead to chronic stress and affect mental health.

This condition is often overlooked in Nigeria, and many people suffer in silence without access to medical care.

However, chronic stress can trigger the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which increase blood pressure and heart rate.

Over time, this puts strain on the heart and blood vessels.

Citizens dealing with such conditions also tend to adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms like smoking, overeating, or drinking alcohol, which are major risk factors.

