The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), in a joint operation with the police, has shut down an unauthorised organisation in Aba, Abia State, for allegedly impersonating the commission and deceiving the public.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

The group, known as the Community Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria (CCPIN), was operating from 214 Aba-Owerri Road, where it claimed to be an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO” affiliated with the FCCPC.

It had also issued public notices announcing joint surveillance activities with the commission and requested consumer complaints through unofficial phone lines.

The FCCPC said the action followed credible intelligence that CCPIN was using the commission’s name and logo without permission.

“The FCCPC’s action followed credible intelligence that CCPIN was falsely claiming affiliation with the Commission and misleading the public by representing itself as an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO” of the FCCPC. The entity had issued public notices alleging joint surveillance operations with FCCPC and was soliciting consumer complaints through unauthorised telephone lines.

“During the operation, the operator of the facility, Amb. Dr. Onwuka K. Okorie, was arrested on-site and is currently in police custody at World Bank Police Station, Abayi-Aba, Abia State, pending further investigation and prosecution. A number of exhibits bearing FCCPC’s name, logo, and false enforcement materials were recovered from the premises,” the statement said.

Enforcement officers also recovered several items from the premises, including documents and materials bearing the FCCPC’s identity, as well as counterfeit enforcement notices.

“The Commission categorically disassociates itself from CCPIN and affirms that it neither authorises nor partners with CCPIN or any similarly styled organisation for enforcement or consumer protection operations, and does not delegate such powers to NGOs, private entities, or individuals without formal legal authorisation.”

It said it is committed to operating with the highest level of transparency while ensuring consumer protection and market integrity.

The FCCPC called on members of the public to verify any enforcement activities through its official website, www.fccpc.gov.ng, social media handles (@fccpcnigeria), or by calling its hotlines: 08056002020 and 08056003030.

