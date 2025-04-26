Excitement is building as the 6th edition of the U-13 JOF Kids Cup comes to an end this Sunday, 27 April at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Centre.

The tournament, which began a few weeks ago, featured 62 matches played at various playgrounds across Lagos.

Now, the final two teams are ready to battle it out for the championship.

Before the grand finale, Strong Dove of Orile will take on 1st Class FC of Lagos Island in the third-place match 1p.m.

The final match will follow at 3 p.m., where B. Unit Boys from Mainland will face Versity Boys of Lagos Island in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

JOF Nigeria Limited, the proud sponsor of the tournament, has promised a spectacular closing ceremony.

The event will host top guests, including leaders from multinational companies, key figures in local and national sports, successful businesspeople, legendary footballers, and enthusiastic fans.

Several well-known companies are supporting the tournament, including Zenith Bank PLC, First Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC, Providus Bank, Custodian Insurance PLC, Nigerian Breweries’ brand Maltina, UAC Foods’ brand Gala, and Nestlé’s brand Milo.

According to Adeyinka Adetunji, Director of Strategic Support Services at JOF Nigeria Limited, a total of N1,925,000 in prize money will be awarded during the final ceremony.

He made this announcement during a recent press conference at the company’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Adetunji explained, “The sum of N250,000 for the fourth-place winners. N350,000 will go to the third place, while the second-place winners will pocket the sum of N500,000.

“The winners of the 6th edition of U-13 JOF Kids Cup will go home with the sum of N750,000. We also have monetary rewards for individual awards such as the Best Goalkeeper (N25,000), Highest Goal Scorer (N25,000) and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, who will pocket the sum of N25,000,” he said.

