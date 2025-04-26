For a club that once lingered on the fringes of Nigerian football, Remo Stars are now writing the script of a fairytale campaign in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.
At the centre of that story is their captain, Junior Nduka; a symbol of grit, belief, and unwavering leadership.
The Ikenne-based side are just one more victory away from clinching their first-ever NPFL title, and while goals win games, it’s the backbone of the team, the defence; anchored by Nduka, that has made this dream season possible.
More than a defender
Nduka is not just the captain in name; he’s the heartbeat of Remo Stars. His defensive intelligence, vocal presence, and emotional investment in the club have elevated him beyond a player; he’s become a reference point for resilience.
“It’s not easy to handle over 30 to 35 players,” Nduka said in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “But we speak with one voice; in training, home or away. I try to remind the boys that it’s better we give it our all and fail than be soft and have regrets.”
That mindset has shaped the club’s identity this season. Whether playing at home or in hostile territory like Ibadan; where they recently pulled off a critical 1-0 win over rivals Shooting Stars. Remo Stars have looked like a side with destiny in sight.
Built on heartbreak
The hunger behind this title push is deeply rooted in past disappointments. Two successive second-place finishes saw the team fall just short, including a dramatic final-day loss to Enyimba last season on goal difference.
“I led the side to the continent,” Nduka reflected. “And we were so close to winning the league last season, but we were denied by just a goal. This season, I believe, will be different.”
That belief isn’t just talk; it’s backed by the kind of consistency and discipline that champions are made of.
The “Brotherhood” factor
Much of Remo Stars’ rise have been fueled by togetherness. Nduka insists that the unity within the squad is what gives them an edge.
“We are not just a team, we are a family,” he said. “There can’t be two captains in one ship. We speak with one voice, and that has translated into what you see on the pitch.”
In a league where home advantage often defines outcomes, Remo Stars have defied convention by being one of the most formidable away teams. It’s no accident.
“It’s the same mindset everywhere; home or away. Give everything,” Nduka added.
Eyes on glory
Despite the growing buzz around the club’s title chances, Nduka is quick to echo his coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s message: stay grounded.
“We still have four games left. We’re not getting carried away, we fight to the end until we are declared champions,” he said.
Legacy in motion
Whether or not Remo Stars ultimately seal the title, Junior Nduka’s legacy is already being written. His leadership has transformed the club from perennial runners-up to serious contenders. He has marshaled his team through pressure, injuries, and intense battles; always with the same message: unity, fight, belief.
If Remo Stars go all the way, it will be more than a league win, it will be the culmination of a journey defined by persistence. And at the heart of that journey is Junior Nduka: the captain who dared to dream, and dragged his team into history.
