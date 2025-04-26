For many Nigerians, depression is still misunderstood and often mistaken for spiritual attacks, laziness, or overthinking. It is a silent burden that often goes undiagnosed, untreated, or dismissed due to stigma and misinformation.

But mental health experts say depression is real, common, and affecting people across all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Gbonjubola Abiri, a Consultant Psychiatrist and CEO of Redi-Med Consulting, a medical consultancy firm, said recognising early signs is key to preventing more serious consequences.

Ms Abiri, who is also an associate lecturer at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), explained that depression can present in different ways but is often marked by persistent sadness, lack of motivation or energy, and a loss of interest in previously enjoyable activities.

“Other symptoms include sleep disturbance, appetite changes, feelings of worthlessness, difficulty concentrating, and in some cases, suicidal thoughts,” she said.

Red flags

Ms Abiri added that for depression to be diagnosed, these symptoms must persist for at least two weeks and significantly interfere with a person’s ability to function.

Some red flags to watch out for, according to her, include social isolation and withdrawal from loved ones and friends, verbal threats or attempts at suicide, declining work or academic performance, and self-medicating with drugs or alcohol.

“If someone you know suddenly becomes withdrawn, sleeps excessively or not at all, and begins to speak about death or hopelessness, those are clear red flags,” she warned.

Speaking on the causes of depression, Ms Abiri said depression, like many mental illnesses, results from a mix of biological, psychological, and environmental factors.

She added that economic hardship, insecurity, and sociopolitical stress also contribute to rising mental health issues.

Widespread but neglected condition

While depression is one of the most common mental health conditions in Nigeria, access to care remains low.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realise their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community.

It noted that over 75 per cent of individuals with mental health disorders in low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, receive no treatment at all.

It is also estimated that one in four Nigerians will experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime, with common conditions including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

In 2017, over 7 million Nigerians, or 3.9 per cent of the population, were living with depression, while 4.9 million people (2.7 per cent) experienced anxiety disorders, according to the WHO.

Ms Abiri explained that these mental health challenges often go untreated because of social stigma, poor mental health literacy, and limited access to trained professionals.

Treatment and support

The psychiatrist explained that while mild depression can be managed with talk therapy, moderate to severe cases may require medication or a combination of both.

“The use of biological therapies is also gaining ground here in Nigeria, with therapies like Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS). The treatment modalities are readily available,” she said.

She also urged family members and friends to offer non-judgmental support, encourage professional help, and avoid pushing religious or cultural interpretations that could delay treatment.

Ending depression stigma

To tackle the stigma around mental health in Nigeria, Ms Abiri said society must normalise mental health conversations and challenge harmful stereotypes.

“We must partner with faith-based organisations, promote mental health education, and ensure care is affordable and accessible,” she said.

