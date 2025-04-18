Manchester United delivered a night of unforgettable drama at Old Trafford, turning a near-collapse into triumph on Thursday.

Harry Maguire’s 121st-minute header sealed a sensational 5-4 extra-time victory over Lyon, securing a place in the Europa League semi-finals for the Red Devils.

What looked like a routine win turned into chaos, then became legend.

United had taken control early on, thanks to composed finishes from Manuel Ugarte and Diego Dalot.

Leading 2-0 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate, Rúben Amorim’s side seemed set for smooth passage.

But football’s unpredictability came to life. Lyon hit back with two goals from Nicolás Tagliafico and Corentin Tolisso, drawing level on aggregate at 4-4 and forcing extra time.

Then came a twist—Tolisso was shown a red card in the 89th minute, reducing Lyon to ten men.

Instead of folding, the French side came out swinging. Goals from Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette in quick succession stunned the home crowd, giving Lyon a 4-2 lead in extra-time and placing United on the brink of elimination.

With just minutes remaining, United found one final surge of belief.

Bruno Fernandes gave them hope with a penalty in the 114th minute. Then came 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, slotting home a dramatic equaliser in the 120th minute. Before Lyon could react, Maguire rose highest from a corner and powered in a header—sparking scenes of wild celebration.

“It felt like 1999 all over again,” said Amorim in his post-match conference, referencing United’s legendary Champions League final comeback in Barcelona. “We were dead on our feet, but this club lives for moments like these.”

Even fans who had left early due to traffic were seen rushing back into the stadium after hearing the roars that followed Fernandes’ penalty.

“The sound after Mainoo and Maguire’s goals—I’ve never heard anything like it,” Amorim added. “You don’t forget nights like this.”

With the win, United now face Spain’s Athletic Club in the semi-finals, keeping alive hopes of silverware and a route back to the Champions League.

For a team struggling in the Premier League, the Europa League has become their lifeline.

As Amorim put it, “Sometimes, one night changes everything.”

Meanwhile, in Rome, Europa League sensation Bodø/Glimt claimed a 3-2 win on penalties to oust Lazio and set up a semi-final tie against Tottenham.

