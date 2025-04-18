The Plateau State Government has ordered an investigation into the alleged poisoning of 36 cows at Zanwar, a community in the troubled Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, in Bassa, Ya’u Idris, said the incident occurred on Wednesday while the cattle were grazing.

The alledged poisoning occurred a day after Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited the troubled area on Tuesday and apologised to victims of an armed bandits’ attack.

Over 50 people were killed by the attackers who invaded several peasant communities in the Miango district of Bassa LGA.

The cow poisoning is believed to be a continuation of a tit for tat between peasants farmers and cattle herders that has been occurring over the years.

The Miyyatti Allah leader, Mr Idris, said the cows ingested what appeared to be poisonous garden eggs scattered across the grazing areas around Tafi Gana junction of Bassa LGA.

Mr Idris urged members of the Fulani community to remain calm and not take the law into their hands, assuring them that security agencies were handling the situation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Alfred Alabo, confirmed to reporters that 33 cows died.

The spokesperson said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Bzigu Kwazhi, alongside the State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, and other senior officers visited the community and commiserated with the cattle owner, Sama’ila Nuhu.

“During the visit, the DIG sympathised with the affected cattle owner and the community, urging them not to resort to self-help, and assured that those responsible would be apprehended and prosecuted,” Mr Alabo said.

Also, the Plateau state government’s spokesperson, Joyce Ramnap, said the government has ordered an investigation into the poisoning incident.

Mrs Ramnap urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation that could escalate tensions in the area.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media, particularly from the GAFDAN Media Team, concerning the alleged poisoning of 36 cows belonging to one Mallam Samaila Nuhu on April 16, 2025.”

“In line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s commitment to justice, transparency, and peaceful coexistence among all residents of Plateau State, the Ministry of Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries has been directed to immediately conduct a thorough investigation,” Mrs Ramnap said.

She added that a team of veterinary experts, environmental officers, and field investigators had been dispatched to the scene to collect samples and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“The government remains committed to promoting peaceful cohabitation, inclusive dialogue, and sustainable solutions to long-standing issues related to land use and grazing. We appeal to all stakeholders to avoid inflammatory statements and allow due process to take its course,” the government’s spokesperson said.

