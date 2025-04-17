The Head Coach, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, Aliyu Zubairu, has released a final list of 24 players who will represent the country at the upcoming 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, starting 27 April.

The squad includes first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, team captain and defender Daniel Bameyi, midfield maestro Sulaiman Alabi Jojo, and forward Kparobo Arierhi.

Other notable call-ups include defenders Adamu Maigari and Germany-based Emmanuel Chukwu, as well as midfielders Simon Cletus and Croatia-based Caleb Ochedikwu.

In attack, Clinton Jephta, Divine Oliseh, and Germany-based Precious Benjamin complete the forward line.

The Flying Eagles, seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA U-20 World Cup runners-up, will depart Nigeria for Egypt this Sunday.

They are expected to play a series of friendly matches as part of their final preparations before their opening group stage game against Tunisia in Cairo on Thursday, 1 May.

Tough group, higher stakes

Following a redraw triggered by Côte d’Ivoire’s withdrawal as hosts, Nigeria now competes in Group B alongside Tunisia, Morocco, and Kenya.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This new group presents a fresh set of challenges for the Flying Eagles.

Morocco and Tunisia bring technical discipline and tactical strength, while Kenya is considered a rising force in youth football.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

After facing Tunisia, the Flying Eagles will take on Morocco on 4 May and wrap up the group phase with a clash against Kenya on 7 May—all matches to be played in Cairo.

AFCON as World Cup gateway

This year’s U-20 AFCON is not just about continental glory. It also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Chile from 27 September to 19 October.

Only the four semi-finalists from the Egypt tournament will earn tickets to represent Africa on the global stage.

Preparation and ambitions

The Flying Eagles recently concluded a three-week training camp in Katsina before returning to Abuja. The team is expected to travel to Egypt with high morale and a clear goal—to qualify for the World Cup and compete for the U-20 AFCON title.

Despite the late changes in hosting and group composition, Nigeria’s objective remains the same: to dominate the group, reach the knockout rounds, and secure a spot on the world stage.

24 FLYING EAGLES FOR EGYPT 2025:

Goalkeepers: Ifeanyi Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Rufai Abubakar (Mavlon FC); Soliu Ajia Yakub (FK Novi Pazar, Serbia)

Defenders: Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors); Odinaka Okoro (Sporting Lagos); Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United); Emmanuel Chukwu (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Chigozie Michael Ihejiofor (Katsina United)

Midfielders: Caleb Ochedikwu (NK Uljanik Pula, Croatia); Israel Isaac Ayuma (NK Istra, Croatia); Simon Cletus (Mavlon FC); Sulaiman Alabi Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Auwal Ibrahim (Akwa United); Shafiu Adamu Duguri (Wikki Tourists)

Forwards: Precious Benjamin (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany); Ezekiel Anthony Kpangu (Inspire FC); Divine Oliseh (Forster Academy); Clinton Jephta (Enyimba FC); Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire FC); Tahir Maigana (Wireless FC); Theophilus Mendos Rickson (Niger Tornadoes); Kparobo Nathaniel Arierhi (Lillestrom SK, Norway); Matthew Kingsley (Kings FC); Yushau Armiyau (Katsina United)

PHOTO Caption: Flying Eagle Divine Oliseh rides on the back of an Ivorian Young Elephant during a friendly match in Abidjan in February 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

