As the UEFA Champions League enters a crucial stage with second-leg quarter-final matches, Heineken is shining a spotlight on the passion and loyalty of Nigerian football fans with its latest campaign, ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans’.

Eight teams are still in the running for the biggest club silverware.

Though the clubs with Nigerian players such as Bayern Leverkusen, Atalanta and Club Brugge have all fallen by the way, the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid command large followerships across the country.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, this initiative, part of its global Fresher Football platform, celebrates the unique spirit of fans who go above and beyond to support their favourite clubs.

Instead of focusing on traditional stereotypes of “hardcore” fans, the campaign highlights everyday supporters — from those at local viewing centres to spirited street commentators — who bring colour and excitement to every match day.

Speaking about the campaign, Maria Shadeko, portfolio manager, Premium Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“Nigerians have always been among the most passionate football fans in the world. Whether it is waking up at odd hours to catch matches, decorating neighbourhood bars in club colours, or analysing every touch and pass with precision, we show up with unmatched spirit.

“With ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans,’ Heineken is honouring the diversity, devotion, and humour of Nigerian fans while creating spaces for them to enjoy the UEFA Champions League in a premium, inclusive, and exciting way.”

At the centre of the campaign is a new short film by award-winning director Mark Molloy.

The film uses humour and emotion to show what true football devotion looks like, featuring real-life stories that capture the raw, unfiltered passion of fans.

It reminds all that being a true fan isn’t about being loud or aggressive — it’s about authenticity, connection, and unwavering love for the game.

To connect with fans across the country, Heineken will host match-viewing events in key Nigerian cities during the UEFA Champions League season.

These events will offer top-tier entertainment, live match screenings, games, refreshments, and the chance to win exciting prizes.

Fans can also look forward to surprise guest appearances and interactive experiences designed to make every match night unforgettable.

