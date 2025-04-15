Nigeria stands at a crossroads in its economic development, facing dwindling revenues, rising public debt, and an urgent need for sustainable economic policies.

At the heart of these challenges lies a tax system that remains inefficient, burdensome for businesses, and inadequate in generating the revenue required to drive national development.

To unlock Nigeria’s economic potential, comprehensive tax reforms are no longer an option—they are a necessity.

A well-structured tax system is essential for economic stability and growth. However, Nigeria’s current tax framework is plagued by multiple taxation, poor compliance, a narrow tax base, and inefficient administration.

Businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), are often burdened with excessive and overlapping taxes at federal, state, and local government levels.

This discourages entrepreneurship, reduces profitability, and leads to tax evasion as businesses struggle to stay afloat.

One of the key reasons Nigeria needs tax reforms is revenue mobilisation. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio was revised to 10.86 per cent at the end of 2021, up from an estimated 6 per cent previously reported.

The country has one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world compared to the African average of 16.5 per cent and the global standard of over 30 per cent.

This low revenue generation has forced Nigeria into excessive borrowing, increasing the debt burden and limiting public investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Expanding the tax base by ensuring more businesses and individuals are brought into the tax net—especially from the informal sector—will significantly boost government revenue.

Nigeria’s tax system is also marked by inefficiencies and poor compliance. Many businesses and individuals do not pay taxes because of the complex and opaque nature of tax administration.

The process of filing and paying taxes is often cumbersome, requiring multiple interactions with different agencies, which discourages compliance.

Digitising tax collection, simplifying the tax code, and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks will make tax payment more transparent and efficient.

Another crucial issue is the unfair tax burden on productive sectors. While the formal sector, including manufacturing, banking, and telecommunications, is heavily taxed, large portions of the informal sector remain untaxed.

This imbalance not only discourages investment but also stifles economic diversification. Nigeria needs a tax system that encourages investment in productive sectors by offering incentives for businesses engaged in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, rather than overburdening them with excessive levies.

Moreover, fiscal federalism remains a contentious issue in Nigeria’s taxation system. States rely heavily on federal allocations due to weak internally generated revenue (IGR).

A reformed tax system should empower states to develop efficient tax collection mechanisms, reducing over-reliance on crude oil revenue.

Strengthening state and local government tax systems while ensuring transparency and accountability in revenue utilisation will enhance subnational development.

To achieve meaningful tax reforms, Nigeria must focus on harmonising tax laws, reducing multiple taxation, leveraging technology for tax collection, and improving public trust in tax administration.

Citizens are more likely to pay taxes when they see that revenues are being utilised effectively for infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Therefore, government transparency and accountability in the use of tax revenues must be prioritised to encourage voluntary tax compliance.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creating new opportunities for regional trade, Nigeria must ensure that its tax policies are not only fair but also competitive to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Excessive taxation drives investors away, while a streamlined, predictable tax system fosters business confidence and economic expansion.

The need for urgent tax reforms in Nigeria cannot be overstated. A modern, fair, and efficient tax system will boost government revenue, support businesses, enhance compliance, and drive long-term economic growth.

Nigeria must act decisively to implement tax policies that foster economic sustainability, reduce dependence on oil revenues, and position the country for a more resilient and prosperous future.

The time for reform is now.

