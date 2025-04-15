The police command in Niger has confirmed the death of two individuals after a mining pit collapsed in the Farin-Doki area of Shiroro Local Government.
The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this on Monday while speaking with journalists in Minna.
Mr Abiodun said the pit collapsed on Sunday, trapping two miners later identified as Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu, both from Kano State.
According to him, police operatives from Erena Division and local residents quickly rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts.
Sadly, the victims were found lifeless and their bodies were taken to Zumba hospital for further examination.
Preliminary findings suggest the victims were illegally mining at the site on the night before the collapse.
Mr Abiodun added that a full investigation is ongoing to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

