Tributes continue to pour in for the late Christian Chukwu, former Green Eagles captain and national football icon, who died on Saturday at the age of 74.

Prominent Nigerians, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, and several prominent figures in football circles; including Chukwu’s former teammates, have expressed their grief over the loss of a man many regard as one of Nigeria’s greatest football figures.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Chukwu’s passing as “a painful loss to the country.”

“The death of Christian Chukwu is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of our best,” the governor said.

He extended condolences to Chukwu’s family, the Enugu State Government, and the Nigerian Football Federation, noting the former captain’s legendary career.

“He also coached the Super Eagles, served as General Manager and CEO of Rangers International F.C., and was once the coach of the Kenya national team,” Mr Sanwo-Olu added.

Chukwu, popularly called “Chairman,” captained the Green Eagles from 1974 to 1980, leading Nigeria to its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“A personal loss to Enugu” — Gov. Peter Mbah

In a separate tribute, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State expressed sorrow, calling Chukwu’s death a “personal loss” to the people of Enugu and the nation at large.

“I received with a deep sense of loss the passing away of Chairman Christian Chukwu. It is a personal loss to us as Ndi Enugu, his home state, and indeed to Nigeria as a nation and Africa as a continent,” Mr Mbah said.

He described Chukwu as a “national icon, a football titan, field marshal, and phenomenon” whose achievements transcended sports.

“His exploits as a footballer united the country across ethnic divides and creed,” Mr Mbah added.

Reflecting on Chukwu’s storied career, the governor noted: “He was patriotism personified, serving the nation and Africa unreservedly both as a player and coach of the highly successful Rangers International Football Club of Enugu and Super Eagles of Nigeria.”

He recalled Chukwu’s role in Nigeria’s 1980 AFCON triumph and his coaching stint with Kenya’s Harambee Stars, adding, “Chairman, as he was fondly called, gave his all not only to the nation but to the rest of Africa. He wrote his name in gold in the annals of the history of Nigerian and African football.”

“Our dear legend has gone the way of all mortals, but the fond memories and the pride he gave Ndi Igbo and Nigeria as a whole will be cherished forever,” Mr Mbah said, offering prayers for Chukwu’s soul.

Former teammates and football figures react

Prominent figures in the nation’s football community have also expressed deep sorrow over Chukwu’s passing, describing him as a mentor, leader, and national treasure whose impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Adegboye Onigbinde, himself a former coach of the Super Eagles and a respected figure in African football, called Chukwu’s death “unfortunate.”

“Because for me, he’s still young,” Onigbinde said, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). “No one expects such news.”

Also speaking with NAN, former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju described Chukwu as a “respected and down-to-earth person.”

“Every player loved to associate with him,” Adepoju said. “We watched him play as a talented Rangers player when we were very young and growing up.”

Adepoju, who played under Chukwu during his time as national team coach, noted the personal influence Chukwu had on players both past and present.

“I was also fortunate to play under him as the coach of the Super Eagles,” he added.

Reflecting on the depth of loss felt by the football community, Adepoju said: “Time will never be enough to express the pain that has hit the entire football circle at this moment. He was an inspiration to many millions, a reference of yesterday, today and always. Chairman expressed so much affection to his teammates, especially to his players as a coach.”

He emphasised that Chukwu’s legacy would be cherished by all who loved the game.

“He will never be forgotten, and his memory will last forever in each of us as football lovers,” Adepoju said.

He concluded by offering prayers for the soul of the late icon and comfort for his family, Enugu Rangers International, and the wider Nigerian football family.

Ifeanyi Onyedika, a member of the 1980 AFCON-winning team and Chukwu’s long-time teammate at Rangers International also told the News Agency of Nigeria he was still in shock over the news.

“Chairman, as Chukwu was fondly called, was a total head on and off the pitch and would be irreplaceable. I have known him for years even before our active years and he was a man you will wish to stay with, forever,” Onyedika said.

The current coach of Abakaliki FC, Onyedika added: “Chukwu is simply irreplaceable as his contributions to the growth of Nigerian and African football cannot be quantified.”

Also, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, described Chukwu as one of the icons of league football in Nigeria.

Mr Elegbeleye said the story of club football in the country can not be complete without a mention of Christian Chukwu.

“Christian Chukwu stands out in the annals of club football. He not only spent his entire football career in our league, he equally took to coaching the younger ones and went on to win the league as a player and a coach”, the NPFL chairman noted.

The National Sports Commission through Director General Bukola Olopade also praised Chukwu as a national hero whose contribution to the game of football in Nigeria is invaluable.

“Chukwu is a true icon, a leader of men, and a national hero whose contributions to the growth of Nigerian football will never be forgotten.

“He was not just a footballer; he was a symbol of pride, discipline, and excellence.

“His leadership on and off the field inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions of Nigerians. The nation mourns the loss of a giant,” Mr Olopade said.

Widely respected for his achievements, leadership, and humility, Chukwu remains a towering figure in Nigerian sports history—celebrated not only for lifting trophies but for uniting people and inspiring generations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

