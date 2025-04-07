President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau, on Monday, at the NFF-FIFA Technical Centre inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, officially inaugurated the first batch of participants for the CAF B-Licence Coaching Course.

The NFF boss expressed his delight at witnessing this significant milestone: “Today marks a moment of great joy for me,” he declared, emphasising the importance of progress in Nigeria football.

“This initiative has long been in the planning stages, and seeing it materialise today is incredibly fulfilling. It is also a pleasure to welcome coaches from other nations who are joining us for this vital training exercise.”

He commended the NFF Technical Department, led by Coach Augustine Eguavoen, for the diligence that went into the planning of the course, highlighting the collective effort involved. “I urge all participants to eschew all forms of distractions and fully immerse themselves in this learning experience,” he advised.

“This is a great opportunity to improve yourselves. Before the end of this year, we intend to launch a CAF A-License programme, and I believe with the assiduity of the Technical Department, we will achieve this.”

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi reiterated that the programme will improve the quality of coaching in Nigerian football leagues, stressing that if the country does not have elite coaches, this handicap will adversely affect the performance of all our teams.

“What we are trying to do is to create a situation whereby our coaches can imbibe modern methods and strategies, and of course, to be certified because if you do not have the B-License, you cannot be part of international competitions like the inter-club competitions.”

The CAF B-Licence coaching course is a critical element of the NFF’s strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the capabilities of coaches throughout Nigeria. Spanning four months, the course will be conducted in various modules, ensuring a comprehensive and structured learning experience.

This first batch has a total of 25 participants.

Also in attendance were the 2nd Vice President of NFF/Chairman, NPFL Gbenga Elegbeleye; Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee, Rabiu Inuwa; Deputy General Secretary, Emmanuel Ikpeme; NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen; Director of Legal Services, Okey Obi Esq; Acting Director of Competitions, Ruth David and; other top officials of the NFF Technical Department including former Nigeria international players Abdulrafiu Yusuf and Nasiru Jibril, and Head of Coaching Education Terry Eguaoje.

