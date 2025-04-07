The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has blamed the reoccurring attacks by the Lakurawa terrorists on communities in his state on unsecured land borders in neighbouring states.

The governor stated this on Monday while confirming the killing of 13 vigilante members by the terrorist group in the Augie Local Government Area on Sunday.

In a statement he issued to journalists in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, the governor’s spokesperson, Yahya Sarki, said the governor also donated N50 million to the families of the deceased and other injured persons in Sunday’s attack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the terrorists killed at least 13 vigilante members in Morai, a village in the Augie Local Government Area.

The attack reportedly occurred on Sunday after the vigilantes received an intelligence report about a potential raid and took positions in the bush to ambush the assailants.

Residents said the attackers had wanted to rustle cattle in the area.

Mr Sarki said the governor announced the donation during a condolence visit to the area, where he sympathised with the victims’ families.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said Mr Idris, “visibly disturbed by the incident, condemned the recurring attacks, blaming them on the failure of neighbouring states to secure their borders effectively.

“We have been doing our best, unlike neighbours,” he lamented. “These bandits are exploiting the lack of proactive approach in those states, entering Kebbi to commit atrocities and flee afterwards”, the governor lamented.

The governor was not specific about the porous land border the terrorists used to attack the state. Kebbi shares borders with Sokoto, Zamfara in the Nigerian North-west region, and Niger State in the North-central.

Armed bandits attacks are frequent in those states.

Mr Idris said, “The bandits often infiltrate Kebbi from other states, carry out attacks, and retreat, taking advantage of the lax security measures in those areas.

“The governor noted that significant progress had been made in restoring peace to Kebbi South and vowed to extend those gains across the entire state.

“We will not despair or relent until every part of Kebbi is safe for all,” the governor said.

The governor advised residents and vigilantes not to pursue the bandits, urging them to leave such actions to security agencies to avoid further casualties.

He also condemned the actions of some unpatriotic individuals allegedly serving as informants to bandits, calling their behaviour shameful and destructive.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to spending any amount necessary to ensure the safety of all citizens.

READ ALSO: Lakurawa terrorists kill 13 vigilantes in Kebbi

On the donation to the deceased’s families, Mr Idris said it was a modest effort by the state government to support the bereaved families and the injured during this difficult time, emphasising that it was not compensation for the tragic loss.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Argungu, Samaila Mohammed-Mera, commended the governor for the visit and the financial support, describing the gesture as timely and impactful on the victims’ families.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

