The latest round of Premier League action saw Bukayo Saka make a dream return for Arsenal, scoring in their 2-1 win over Fulham, while Nottingham Forest continued their impressive run with a crucial victory against Manchester United.

Saka Shines in London derby

Bukayo Saka wasted no time making an impact in his first appearance for Arsenal since 21 December, 2024, scoring just seven minutes after being introduced as a second-half substitute in their 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury, entered the game in the 66th minute and doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 73rd with a well-placed header.

His goal followed Mikel Merino’s deflected first-half opener, giving the Gunners a comfortable cushion before Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for Fulham deep into stoppage time.

The win keeps Arsenal’s title hopes alive, narrowing the gap to nine points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

However, the joy was punctured by an injury to key defender Gabriel, who limped off with a hamstring problem in the 16th minute.

His availability for Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid now hangs in the balance.

Nottingham Forest stun Manchester United

Fresh off their FA Cup semi-final qualification, Nottingham Forest continued their fine form with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the City Ground.

The win secured Forest’s first league double over United since 1992 and extended their unbeaten run to six matches across all competitions.

Anthony Elanga, facing his former club, provided the decisive moment with a stunning solo goal.

The Swedish winger picked up a clearance from a United corner and sprinted the length of the field before finishing clinically into the bottom corner just five minutes into the match.

Despite United dominating possession and creating several chances, they failed to find an equaliser.

Diogo Dalot struck the crossbar, while substitute Harry Maguire missed a clear header and had a late effort cleared off the line by Murillo in stoppage time.

Ola Aina was forced off early due to injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi played 86 minutes before being substituted.

Forest’s win keeps them in contention for a potential Champions League spot next season.

Wolves edge West Ham in relegation battle

Elsewhere, Jorgen Strand Larsen’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Wolves over West Ham, moving them 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Under new manager Vitor Pereira, Wolves have turned their fortunes around, winning three consecutive league matches to distance themselves from the drop.

Looking ahead

With Arsenal regaining momentum, Forest making history, and Wolves fighting off relegation concerns, the Premier League race continues to intensify.

Attention now turns to Liverpool’s midweek clash with Everton, where the Reds will look to restore their lead at the top of the table.

