Valencia forward Sadiq Umar has been crowned La Liga’s Goal of the Month winner for March 2025, marking a significant personal milestone in his career.

The Nigerian international edged out competition from Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu and CD Leganes’ Diego Garcia to claim the coveted award, as confirmed through La Liga’s official channels.

His breathtaking backheel goal against Osasuna in a dramatic 3-3 draw not only showcased his technical brilliance but also cemented his growing reputation as one of the league’s most exciting forwards.

Sadiq’s moment of magic

With Valencia trailing and the clock ticking down, Sadiq produced a moment of sheer genius. In the 87th minute, positioned inside the box and tightly marked, the Super Eagles striker instinctively flicked the ball past Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera with a perfectly executed backheel, leaving the shot-stopper helpless.

It was a goal that embodied skill, awareness, and composure, qualities that convinced La Liga officials it was the best goal of the month.

The strike not only secured a crucial point for Valencia but also etched Sadiq’s name into the league’s highlight reel for the season.

A red-hot March for Sadiq

Beyond his award-winning goal, March was an exceptional month for the 2006 Olympics bronze medalist. The Real Sociedad loanee found the net three times in La Liga, scoring a brace against Osasuna and another goal against Real Valladolid.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

His impressive form saw him nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month award, where he is competing against some of the league’s biggest names, including Kylian Mbappé, Isco, Marcos Alonso, and Pedro Díaz.

Since joining Valencia in the January transfer window, Sadiq has already netted five goals in eight league appearances, proving an invaluable addition to the squad as they fight for survival in Spain’s top tier.

Sharing the spotlight

Sadiq isn’t the only Valencia player making headlines. His teammate Diego López was named La Liga’s Best Under-23 Player for March, having matched Sadiq’s goal tally for the month. The duo has become a driving force behind Valencia’s resurgence, with both players stepping up when it matters most.

Winning La Liga Goal of the Month marks a first-time career achievement for Sadiq in Spain, solidifying his place among the league’s standout performers this season.

Super Eagles snub: The national team dilemma

Despite his red-hot form in Spain, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle left Sadiq on the bench in Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Instead, he placed his trust in star man Victor Osimhen, while Tolu Arokodare and Victor Boniface were preferred as backup options.

The decision raised eyebrows among fans, especially given Sadiq’s current goal-scoring form. However, if he continues to deliver match-winning performances in La Liga, the pressure will be on Chelle to reconsider his attacking options ahead of Nigeria’s next fixtures.

What’s next for Sadiq?

With his confidence soaring, Sadiq Umar will be looking to build on his recent success and push Valencia further up the La Liga table.

Whether he wins the Player of the Month award remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: his performances are making headlines, and the football world is taking notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

