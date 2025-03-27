Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have begun receiving N77,000 as their monthly stipends six months after the scheme’s management announced the increments.
The NYSC first announced that the corp members’ allowances, which was N33,000, had been increased to N77,000 in September 2024, following the increment in the country’s minimum wage.
It noted at the time that the increments took effect from July 2024.
Last week, the Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, a brigadier general, announced that the corps would begin paying the increased allowances in March.
Some corps members who received their allowances for March on Wednesday confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that they received N77,000.
However, it remains unclear whether the NYSC would pay the backlog from July 2024, when the increment was said to have taken effect.
NYSC Allowances
Nigerians who complete a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent under the age of 30 are mandated by law to participate in the one-year NYSC scheme.
The corp members’ allowances had been N33,000 from 2020 until February. The allowances are usually pegged to the country’s minimum wage.
For instance, the corps members’ allowances increased from N19,800 to N33,000 in 2020, months after a new minimum wage of N30,000 took effect.
President Bola Tinubu signed the current minimum wage bill of N70,000 into law in July 2024, prompting the latest increment.
